Donna Mare and Bungalow By the Sea debuting this summer at Cadillac Hotel & Beach ClubFacebook

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club will open Bungalow by the Sea, a coastal chic oasis inspired by long summer days in the Mediterranean, this June. Guests can indulge in unique European wines, sip their way through rosé flights, and dine on house-made pastries and fresh seafood from an extensive raw bar. Also on the menu: wood-fired oven pizza and pasta, wraps and sandwiches, and light beachside bites. From 4-7 p.m. Bungalow by the Sea will offer a daily happy hour featuring spritzers, barbeque items, and live entertainment.