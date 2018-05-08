New Miami bar and restaurant alert — these spots are opening this summer
Miami keeps getting hotter and hotter — and we’re not just talking about the weather. In the coming months, the city will see a slew of brand new bar and restaurant openings. Here are some to keep an eye out for:
1. Falsa Limonada
Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, Falsa Limonada will open at the Clinton Hotel this May. During the day, the restaurant will serve Latin-fusion cuisine indoors and poolside, but as the sun sets the space will transform into a buzzing nightlife destination that plays homage to drinking game culture. Guests can unleash their competitive spirit in a round of hourglass chug or pinwheel of fortune while watching sporting events on multiple big screen TVs.
825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
2. Minnow Bar
If gin is your spirit of choice, you’ll find a new haven at Minnow Bar, which is opening in South Beach’s North of Fifth neighborhood. The new hangout will serve botanical-inspired cocktails by Chris Resnick on an open terrace and inside an intimate lounge. Minnow Bar is slated to open this May.
Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
3. Bungalow by the Sea
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club will open Bungalow by the Sea, a coastal chic oasis inspired by long summer days in the Mediterranean, this June. Guests can indulge in unique European wines, sip their way through rosé flights, and dine on house-made pastries and fresh seafood from an extensive raw bar. Also on the menu: wood-fired oven pizza and pasta, wraps and sandwiches, and light beachside bites. From 4-7 p.m. Bungalow by the Sea will offer a daily happy hour featuring spritzers, barbeque items, and live entertainment.
4. iLov305 Latin Steakhouse and Nitelife
The creators of Sugar Factory and Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull have teamed up to open up a steakhouse, cocktail and nightlife concept: iLov305. Located inside the Bon Air Hotel on Ocean Drive, iLov305 will house a main dining room serving international cuisine, a private lounge, four bars serving more than 100 cocktail varieties (including over 50 different mojitos), and three VIP rooms.
1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
5. Diez y Seis
Jose Icardi will open a new culinary concept called Diez y Seis at Shore Club early this summer. Icardi’s first Mexican concept, Diez y Seis will offer shareable dishes and a cocktail program featuring drinks inspired by different Mexican cities — with a Miami twist, of course. The restaurant will also boast a specialty tequila and mezcal bar, plus custom mezcal carts offering craft drinks prepared tableside.
Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
6. Mason Eatery
Midtown will soon get a new eatery by way of Beaker & Gray’s chef Brian Nasajon. Set to open this May, the restaurant will feature house-made diner classics such as bagels, breads and smoked deli meats. Other notable menu items include soup dumplings with ground pork and ham hock, tempura avocado with queso fresco and key lime, Frito Mixto, clam chowder, and piled-high sandwiches. Pastry Chef John Maieli whips up the perfect sweet ending by way of creative cookies (think chocolate crackle and guava), cakes, dessert bars, and layered jars.
Mason Eatery, 3470 North Miami Ave., Miami