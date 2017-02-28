Posted on

Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges

By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Miami just got a bounty of new places for you to lounge from Brickell to Miami Beach. 

1. Floyd Miami

Part of a bigger take over that included the legendary Club Space, former after hours hot spot Libertine has reopened its doors as Floyd, a haven for jazzy live performances, eclectic DJ sets, disco and soulful house.

10 p.m. till late Thursday-Sunday, Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St, Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami
2. YAKU by La Mar bar & lounge

YAKU by La Mar, a waterfront bar and lounge at the swanky Mandarin Oriental featuring Peruvian-inspired punch cocktails, is your new place to land when your hanging in Brickell. Despite its high-rent location, the drinks are surprisingly reasonable priced.

6-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami; 305-913 8358

500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami
3. Employees Only

The bar at Employees Only.

This place is seriously cool, Miami, and I don’t think we have anything else quite like it: a truly intimate cocktail bar with a touch Old World New York City charm serving an unfussy, yet ambitious bistro menu with admirable precision.

Employees Only, 1030 Washington Ave., South Beach; 786-264-3945

1030 Washington Ave., South Beach
4. Providores & Publicans by Tino

The living room #goodvibes #brickellliving

A post shared by Providores & Publicans (@providoresandpublicans) on

Constantine De Lucia, the man behind Tino’s and Ichimi, has a new spot in Brickell that serves the dinner and beyond crowd with a house cocktail menu featuring 20 signature drinks and well-known favorites. Lounge al fresco in the expansive patio or head to the heart of the venue, a sweeping bar, and take your drink to one of the comfy couches and kick back. The best part: You can dine until the joint closes (at 5 a.m.) on legit chow.

 

Providores & Publicans, 141 SW 7th St, Miami; 786-618-2841

141 SW 7th St, Miami
