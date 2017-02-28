Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges

The living room #goodvibes #brickellliving A post shared by Providores & Publicans (@providoresandpublicans) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Constantine De Lucia, the man behind Tino’s and Ichimi, has a new spot in Brickell that serves the dinner and beyond crowd with a house cocktail menu featuring 20 signature drinks and well-known favorites. Lounge al fresco in the expansive patio or head to the heart of the venue, a sweeping bar, and take your drink to one of the comfy couches and kick back. The best part: You can dine until the joint closes (at 5 a.m.) on legit chow.