Nervo Twins tell you how to survive Miami Music Week.

The Nervo Twins are in Miami so much they should buy their own condo in Kendall and get a Sunpass. The models-turned-DJ dynamic duo can’t seem to get enough of the Magic City and for Miami Music Week, they are even hosting their own throw down at the SLS South Beach. They also got behind the decks at the The Music Lounge by BMF Media and iHeartMedia on Thursday along with David Guetta, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Morgan Page, Cedric Gervais and many more.

We asked the twins to dish on all things Miami Music Week.

What is your favorite thing about Miami Music Week?

Miami Music Week is always such a great time because all of the DJs are in one place and everyone gets to meet, hang out and play new music. It’s a super social time and one of the best weeks of the year! We are always touring so having a week in one place is a real luxury.

Where do you like to hang out when you are here to get away from the crowds?

Soho Beach House is always super chilled and it’s a welcome bonus when food can be delivered to your sun lounge. We always love to eat at Joe’s Stone Crab when the crabs are in season – they’re sooooo yummy!

Which of your peers do you hope to run into while you are in Miami and why?

We always try to make plans to meet up with people but they never seem to work and then we typically end up bumping into everyone at different parties, or at our own party, NEROVnation at SLS, where we will see the people who are playing (Chuckie, Michael Finer, Chief Keef, Hook and Sling, Lady Bee). We will most likely bump into the usual suspects like Pete Tong, Dimi and Mike, Steve Aoki, The DVBBS bro’s etc. E11even seems to be the place where everyone ends up (anytime after 5 am). We even ran into Bieber a few years ago.

We are shooting a music video with Quintino this week so that will guarantee that we bump into him. That’s the beauty of working with your buddies!

What is your advice to anyone coming to Miami Music Week to maximize their experience?

Make sure you get to bed before the sun rises if you want to enjoy pool parties the next day. Drink lots of water. Sleep whenever possible – a top up nap will save your life. Take vitamins. Go hard or go home. YOLO!

What can we expect from your sets?

We recently released our new single “In Your Arms” and the remix package came out last Friday so we are trying those tracks out in our sets which have been going great!

We also have some new remixes for one of our singles “Forever or Nothing” and “Anywhere You Go” and we will be playing/testing our new singles – one with Quintino called “Lost In You” and the other with Chief Keef called “Champagne.”

Chief Keef is going to do a live performance so that is definitely something we are looking forward to! We will of course be playing some NERVO classics and a bunch of hot fresh new records that we love. It will be a party filled day of great music with some really great musicians.

What projects are you working on/just finished that you are excited about?

We are still thick in the release of our current single “In Your Arms” and are totally chuffed with how well that has been performing! We are also super stoked about our upcoming collab with Quintino that will be released April 14th – “Lost In You,” and of course the release with Chief Keef called “Champagne.” Lots of new music!

In terms of touring, we are getting ready to take NERVONation to the Solden mountains in Austria, also to Cyprus and of course back at Ushuaia, Ibiza. It’s going to be a crazy summer again.

Nervo bring their NERVONation party to Hyde Beach & SLS South Beach this Saturday. Guests can buy tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/hydebeach/events/miami-music-week-2017-day-4-4969