These Miami bros mix in nostalgia at a new downtown sports club

What happens when a trio of Miami party promoters get to the age when they are tired of being up in the club?

They open their own.

Such is the case with Shane Vernon, Erick Passo, and Michael Mora, the crew behind Red Rabbit Presents, Miami-based party promoters who have been delivering revelers to events at the Shelbourne, The Raleigh and Miami Music Week for the past seven years.

“We don’t want to go out to the club anymore,” jokes Vernon, 30, about their decision to open Black Market, a sports bar in downtown. “We decided if we’re going to go out, let’s go out to our own place.”

Modeled after a high end sports bar concept like Bounce in New York – not the giant mega clubs of the beach – the goal was to create classy club-style man cave that you won’t be embarrassed to bring your girl to on game night.

From their downtown Miami offices, the team walked past the future site of the venue for the past seven years and when it became available, Vernon says, they knew it was for them.

The ambiance of Black Market channels the nostalgia for the Miami of the 1980s; think the opulent playground of Tony Montana with pops of Dan Marino and Michael Irving – decorations that Vernon says invokes “all the things that were important to the development of the city.” The space also includes a game area with a pool table, arcade games, plus private rooms for parties.

Expect weekly happy hours, game day specials, seasonal Caipirinhas and Moscow Mule deals and a rotation of special guest DJs on weekend nights. Since this is downtown, don’t expect a whole lot of parking. But seriously, you should be taking an uber to a bar.

But Black Market is just the beginning, says Vernon. The Red Rabbit Presents team is already looking in to opening a second venue upstairs in 2018.