Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)

We see you there at work, watching the clock in the corner of your computer as it crawls toward five o’clock, checking TMZ.com yet again, waiting for the day to end. You’re itching to break free of your windowless cubicle and leave the workday behind for a friendly bar, tasty drinks and maybe a nibble or two.

Here’s a guide to finding some the city’s best bars in every business district from the Gables to South Beach. We even take a trip to Broward so you can find some sips when you get stuck in the 954.

The Bar at Level 25 Sleek, sophisticated, yet strangely cozy, Conrad Miami’s The Bar at Level 25 is not your average hotel bar. Its warm, golden lighting and friendly bartenders invite guests to linger over craft cocktails, while its newspaper-style menus feature plenty of insightful and engaging articles alongside their food and drinks for your perusing pleasure. Also, its perch on the 25th floor offers expansive views of Miami. Show details

Show map

Nearby Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6500 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami Take me there

Zuma

Crushed Cherry Velvet at Zuma Elegant, understated, and contemporary, Zuma Miami makes for a versatile hangout. Its soft golden lighting and intimate seating make it a natural place to unwind with colleagues after a long work day, while on weekends an upbeat, bass-heavy soundtrack keeps the atmosphere lively and gets you pumped before a night out on the town. Show details

Show map Zuma Miami, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; zumarestaurant.com 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami Take me there

Sugar at EAST Designed to resemble a lush and whimsical oasis, this rooftop bar at EAST Miami aims to make you feel as though you’re lounging at a chic, invite-only garden party. Lights strung haphazardly from tree to tree twinkle overhead. Oversize lawn chairs beg to be curled up in, and Brickell’s dazzling urban landscape sprawls out far below. Sugar is glam to the max. Show details

Show map

Nearby Sugar at EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 305-712-7000 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami Take me there

The Mighty Don’t let its facade fool you – when the shutters are raised, The Mighty transforms into a warm, retro neighborhood haven for beer, food and craft cocktail connoisseurs. The sheer magnitude of its craft beer selection is overwhelming, and its food and craft cocktail offerings (which feature ingredients like rosemary-honey and mole bitters) seem almost too creative (and good) to belong to a local haunt on Coral Way – not that we’re complaining! During daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m., The Mighty offers $2 off draft beer, ‘Stiff Drinks,’ well liquor and wine. Show details

Show map

Nearby The Mighty, 2224 Coral Way, Miami; www.themightymiami.com 2224 Coral Way, Miami Take me there

Uvaggio Wine Bar Located on Miracle Mile, this cozy wine bar offers $4 draft beers, half-priced frothers (aka Prosecco cocktails), $6 bubbly and wine by the glass, and a food menu featuring bites like marinated anchovies, house-made yogurt naan bread, salt cod croquetas and more ranging from $6-$10. Happy hour is 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6-7 p.m. Saturdays. Show details

Show map

Nearby Uvaggio Wine Bar, 70 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; uvaggiowine.com 70 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables Take me there

Commonwealth Lemon verbena mule at Commonwealth. Miami Beach finally has a straight-up no-fuss whiskey bar and it’s called Commonwealth. Dark, cozy and lined with intimate leather booths, Commonwealth has a way of making visitors feel like they’re in Chicago rather than Miami Beach, and it features a food menu as gourmet and satisfying as its signature cocktails. Show details

Show map

Nearby Commonwealth, 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach 1216 Washington Avenue, Miami Take me there

Gin + Collins Gin + Collins Smoked Last Word Led by head Bartender Nikos Mantzaridis of Beaker & Gray fame, the team at Gin + Collins delivers craft creations inspired by the flavors of Spain. Guests can enjoy an expansive selection of variations on gin and tonics (duh) as well as a few signature drinks like the Smoked Last Word, which highlights smoky mezcal alongside green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and lime, and the ACGT, which pairs the new AC Tonic with Bombay Sapphire East for a hearty drink with hints of bergamot, citrus and elderflower. Show details

Show map

Nearby Gin + Collins, 2912 Collins Ave., Miami Beach at the AC Hotel Miami Beach 2912 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Take me there

Burlock Coast Every Thursday starting at 10 p.m., get your groove on to old school jams by DJ Carsonicboom and enjoy some budget-friendly bites and Prohibition-era cocktails for $8. Some of our favorites include The Aviation, made with gin, maraschino liqueur, crème de violette and lemon juice, and Burlock Coast’s signature pretzel sticks with beer cheddar fondue. If you’re an early bird, enjoy happy hour throughout the week from 5 to 7 p.m. Show details

Show map 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale 33304

954-302-6460; www.burlockcoast.com 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Take me there