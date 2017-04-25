Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
We see you there at work, watching the clock in the corner of your computer as it crawls toward five o’clock, checking TMZ.com yet again, waiting for the day to end. You’re itching to break free of your windowless cubicle and leave the workday behind for a friendly bar, tasty drinks and maybe a nibble or two.
Here’s a guide to finding some the city’s best bars in every business district from the Gables to South Beach. We even take a trip to Broward so you can find some sips when you get stuck in the 954.
The Bar at Level 25
Sleek, sophisticated, yet strangely cozy, Conrad Miami’s The Bar at Level 25 is not your average hotel bar. Its warm, golden lighting and friendly bartenders invite guests to linger over craft cocktails, while its newspaper-style menus feature plenty of insightful and engaging articles alongside their food and drinks for your perusing pleasure. Also, its perch on the 25th floor offers expansive views of Miami.
Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6500
Zuma
Elegant, understated, and contemporary, Zuma Miami makes for a versatile hangout. Its soft golden lighting and intimate seating make it a natural place to unwind with colleagues after a long work day, while on weekends an upbeat, bass-heavy soundtrack keeps the atmosphere lively and gets you pumped before a night out on the town.
Zuma Miami, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; zumarestaurant.com
Sugar at EAST
Designed to resemble a lush and whimsical oasis, this rooftop bar at EAST Miami aims to make you feel as though you’re lounging at a chic, invite-only garden party. Lights strung haphazardly from tree to tree twinkle overhead. Oversize lawn chairs beg to be curled up in, and Brickell’s dazzling urban landscape sprawls out far below. Sugar is glam to the max.
Sugar at EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 305-712-7000
The Mighty
Don’t let its facade fool you – when the shutters are raised, The Mighty transforms into a warm, retro neighborhood haven for beer, food and craft cocktail connoisseurs. The sheer magnitude of its craft beer selection is overwhelming, and its food and craft cocktail offerings (which feature ingredients like rosemary-honey and mole bitters) seem almost too creative (and good) to belong to a local haunt on Coral Way – not that we’re complaining! During daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m., The Mighty offers $2 off draft beer, ‘Stiff Drinks,’ well liquor and wine.
The Mighty, 2224 Coral Way, Miami; www.themightymiami.com
Uvaggio Wine Bar
Located on Miracle Mile, this cozy wine bar offers $4 draft beers, half-priced frothers (aka Prosecco cocktails), $6 bubbly and wine by the glass, and a food menu featuring bites like marinated anchovies, house-made yogurt naan bread, salt cod croquetas and more ranging from $6-$10. Happy hour is 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6-7 p.m. Saturdays.
Uvaggio Wine Bar, 70 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; uvaggiowine.com
Commonwealth
Miami Beach finally has a straight-up no-fuss whiskey bar and it’s called Commonwealth. Dark, cozy and lined with intimate leather booths, Commonwealth has a way of making visitors feel like they’re in Chicago rather than Miami Beach, and it features a food menu as gourmet and satisfying as its signature cocktails.
Commonwealth, 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Gin + Collins
Led by head Bartender Nikos Mantzaridis of Beaker & Gray fame, the team at Gin + Collins delivers craft creations inspired by the flavors of Spain. Guests can enjoy an expansive selection of variations on gin and tonics (duh) as well as a few signature drinks like the Smoked Last Word, which highlights smoky mezcal alongside green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and lime, and the ACGT, which pairs the new AC Tonic with Bombay Sapphire East for a hearty drink with hints of bergamot, citrus and elderflower.
Gin + Collins, 2912 Collins Ave., Miami Beach at the AC Hotel Miami Beach
Burlock Coast
Every Thursday starting at 10 p.m., get your groove on to old school jams by DJ Carsonicboom and enjoy some budget-friendly bites and Prohibition-era cocktails for $8. Some of our favorites include The Aviation, made with gin, maraschino liqueur, crème de violette and lemon juice, and Burlock Coast’s signature pretzel sticks with beer cheddar fondue. If you’re an early bird, enjoy happy hour throughout the week from 5 to 7 p.m.
Rhythm & Vine
Head to Fort Lauderdale’s Rhythm & Vine and enjoy $3 off drinks as well as $5 Old Fashioneds, Margaritas and Negronis every Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Local Love Wednesday, enjoy half off everything from 8 p.m. until close if you have a Fort Lauderdale address on your license.
And on Thursdays, ladies enjoy complimentary white wine from 7 to 10 p.m.
401 NE 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-3734 www.rhythm-vine.com