Jazid owner Daniel Wohstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’

In 1996, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld and heartthrob Austin Mahone were born. And on South Beach, a place called Jazid debuted.

A small, smoky, sexy, sultry, candlelit lounge that was the embodiment of Sade’s “Smooth Operator,” but was more musically evolved than that. Everyone went there at some point–and we mean everyone, from Prince to Billy Corgan and some guys from Phish.

On Friday, June 23, Jazid kicks off its 21st birthday celebration with performances by Lil Scrappy and DJ Zog and on Saturday, Trick Daddy with Fergie Springer. And while Jazid’s annual birthday bash is nothing new, this is: the celebration will be its last. After 21 remarkable years in business on the shaky sandbox of South Beach, Jazid has been sold.