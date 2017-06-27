LIV is closing to get the South Beach equivalent of a boob job & butt lift

Inside LIV where Skrillex will perform on New Year's Eve

One of South Beach’s most name-dropped nightclubs is closing for the summer. Why?

Because it’s hard being famous. Around every corner lurks a TMZ camera waiting to catch the stars at their worst, which explains why the plastic surgery biz is so booming even though people like Courteney Cox eventually wake up and realize how ridiculous they look and stop the insanity. And while mangling your face to look like a melted Barbie isn’t so hot, a refresher after 10 seasons isn’t such a bad idea. And that is why LIV, the celebrity of clubland, the celebrity magnet, is closing for the summer break equivalent of a boob job and butt lift.

OK, so the famous nightclub is really just getting a major makeover. And with 10 seasons in the business and many more to come, it’s time, says owner Dave Grutman.

“Even though LIV has no competition in the market, we care so much about the guest experience, we think it’s important to do this renovation and stay at the top of our game,” Grutman said. “Remember, we are not just a nightclub, we are the club that the world looks at as the standard.”

Those that want to experience LIV for what it is now will only have this weekend to do so. The nightclub will close just after July 4th weekend and debut its new look sometime after Labor Day in September.

The makeover will include new floors, bars and LED wall installations with a $10 million sticker price, according to the Miami New Times. Grutman has also commissioned a New York City design firm to create a huge remote-controlled light fixture, the New Times reports.