Posted on

Libertine reopens as jazz haven Floyd

Photo by adinayev.com
By Amanda Mesa | @thegirlldowntown
Part of a bigger take over that included the legendary Club Space, former after hours hot spot Libertine will now reopen its doors as Floyd, a haven for jazzy live performances, eclectic DJ sets, disco, and soulful house.
 
Music programming at the cocktail lounge will be handled by nightlife and hospitality veterans Torrance Gettrell, David Sinopoli (iii Points co-founder), Daivde Danese (Link), Coloma Kaboomsky (Miami Rebels), Eric Fuller and Paul Campbell (both Life In Color), while Laurent Fraticelli (LHMA Group) and Arnaud Espineira (the Standard Miami, Soho Beach House, EAST Miami) oversee operations. 
Floyd opened in the former Libertine space in January. Photo by adinayev.com
Floyd will coexist independently of its big brother Club Space, offering a completely different atmosphere, ambiance and talent lineup. On the bill this Saturday are acts Bikini Jazz, The Selective Collective, and DJ Will Buck. 
Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St, Miami; open 10 p.m. till late Thursday-Sunday

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Here’s how to navigate Miami Presidents’ Day 2017 like a local
Get ready, Presidents’ Day Weekend in Miami is busy – Feb. 17-20

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
7 Superyachts you’re too broke to buy at Yachts Miami Beach
Miami Guide
Halal Guide to Miami
Tourists What’s new and good at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Street art, Cuban art, tennis art – all at Art Wynwood
Are your desires…unconventional? Head to these Miami Adult Stores.
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
The reviews are in on ‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Everything is awesome in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’
Jason Derulo at war with American Airlines
New Trader Joe’s outpost to open in South Beach