Libertine reopens as jazz haven Floyd

Part of a bigger take over that included the legendary Club Space, former after hours hot spot Libertine will now reopen its doors as Floyd, a haven for jazzy live performances, eclectic DJ sets, disco, and soulful house.

Music programming at the cocktail lounge will be handled by nightlife and hospitality veterans Torrance Gettrell, David Sinopoli (iii Points co-founder), Daivde Danese (Link), Coloma Kaboomsky (Miami Rebels), Eric Fuller and Paul Campbell (both Life In Color), while Laurent Fraticelli (LHMA Group) and Arnaud Espineira (the Standard Miami, Soho Beach House, EAST Miami) oversee operations.

Floyd opened in the former Libertine space in January. Photo by adinayev.com

Floyd will coexist independently of its big brother Club Space, offering a completely different atmosphere, ambiance and talent lineup. On the bill this Saturday are acts Bikini Jazz, The Selective Collective, and DJ Will Buck.

Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St, Miami; open 10 p.m. till late Thursday-Sunday