The Delano is getting a new nightclub and we have all the details.

by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Opening this month in the Delano is the Doheny Room, the Los Angeles-based celeb hot spot described as “European meets California farmhouse feel.” And if that confuses you, imagine at one booth a Jonas brother and at another Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. True story and the juxtaposition of old Hollywood and new. As for Miami Beach’s version, who knows, but we’re sure it will be a swank Star Wars bar of sorts when it opens. 

“We are very proud to bring Doheny Room to Miami inside one of the most iconic properties in both Miami and the sbe portfolio” said Costas Charalambous, President of Nightlife, sbe. “Doheny Room at Delano will offer a hideaway for hotel guests and locals to enjoy unparalleled cocktails complemented by timeless music in a welcoming environment.”

Trading commercial house and Top 40 rap for classic and indie rock, ’80s jams and golden era hip-hop, the musical stylings of Doheny Room will evoke a refreshing sense of nostalgia for a sophisticated collection of clientele, says a press release. That could explain Keanu and Winona in L.A. 

But don’t expect to saunter in right away. Doheny Room will focus on “quality versus quantity,” with  crowds that “will be strictly curated” like an art museum. Try your luck and see if you make the mix when it opens (Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m.). Date TBD. Good luck. 

