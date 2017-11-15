It’s the season to get tipsy. Here are the cocktails that make our holidays happy

What’s in it:

2 strawberries

1/2 ounce of orange juice

1/2 ounce of simple syrup

2 ounces of Absolut Elyx vodka

Top with champagne

How to make it:

Muddle the strawberry in a tin, add all the ingredients except the champagne, shake and strain into a chilled Elyx Coupe. Then top with champagne.

Where to get it: Jezebel Bar + Kitchen