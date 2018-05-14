Is it five o’clock yet? Time to hit happy hour in downtown Miami

Happy hours aren’t just for Wynwood, people. Downtown Miami happy hours exist. Really. You just have to know where to look.

Here are a few places to start.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse In the mood for an upscale steakhouse experience without the scaled-up price tag? Wolfgang’s offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. on weekdays and from 5-7 p.m. on weekends, where you can score $8 cocktails and bar bites. Show details

Show map Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami 315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33131 Take me there

Boulud Sud Miami Dishes from Boulud Sud Miami. From 5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, Boulud Sud offers $8 wine by the glass, $9 signature craft cocktails, $6 Frosé and $5 bar bites by Chef Clark Bowen. Show details

Show map Boulud Sud Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FL 33131 Take me there

Area 31 Head to Area 31 between 5 and 8 p.m. on Thursdays for Sunset Social, featuring $8 cocktails and bar bites and throwback beats by DJ Kristian Caro. Or come on a Friday for Social Hour where you can score drinks for $5 at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 p.m. and so on until 11 p.m. Social Hour includes single mixed select drinks, house red and white wines and Prosecco. You can also order discounted bar bites like pork belly steamed buns, goat cheese croquettes and Parmesan truffle fries. Show details

Show map Area 31, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FL 33131 Take me there

Meraki Greek Bistro It’s happy hour all day long every day at Meraki Greek Bistro, where you can score drinks starting at $4 and appetizers starting at $5 until 7 p.m. Show details

Show map Meraki Greek Bistro, 142 SE First Ave., Miami 142 SE First Ave., Miami, FL 33131 Take me there