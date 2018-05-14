Posted on

Is it five o’clock yet? Time to hit happy hour in downtown Miami

miami happy hours
The terrace at Area 31 is the perfect happy hour venue.
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Happy hours aren’t just for Wynwood, people. Downtown Miami happy hours exist. Really. You just have to know where to look.

Here are a few places to start.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

In the mood for an upscale steakhouse experience without the scaled-up price tag? Wolfgang’s offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. on weekdays and from 5-7 p.m. on weekends, where you can score $8 cocktails and bar bites.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33131
Boulud Sud Miami

Dishes from Boulud Sud Miami.

From 5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, Boulud Sud offers $8 wine by the glass, $9 signature craft cocktails, $6 Frosé and $5 bar bites by Chef Clark Bowen. 

Boulud Sud Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FL 33131
Area 31

Head to Area 31 between 5 and 8 p.m. on Thursdays for Sunset Social, featuring $8 cocktails and bar bites and throwback beats by DJ Kristian Caro. Or come on a Friday for Social Hour where you can score drinks for $5 at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 p.m. and so on until 11 p.m. Social Hour includes single mixed select drinks, house red and white wines and Prosecco. You can also order discounted bar bites like pork belly steamed buns, goat cheese croquettes and Parmesan truffle fries.

Area 31, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FL 33131
Meraki Greek Bistro

It’s happy hour all day long every day at Meraki Greek Bistro, where you can score drinks starting at $4 and appetizers starting at $5 until 7 p.m.

Meraki Greek Bistro, 142 SE First Ave., Miami

142 SE First Ave., Miami, FL 33131
Black Market

Black Market hosts Black Fridays every Friday from 4-8 p.m., featuring $5 Captain Morgan, $6 Crown Royal, $7 Kettle One vodka and $8 Johnnie Walker. There’s also a $15 platter loaded with fried pickles, yucca, truffle fries, wings and more.

Black Market, 168 SE First St., Miami

168 SE First St., Miami, FL 33131
Is it five o'clock yet? Time to hit happy hour in downtown Miami
