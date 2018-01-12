Tired of the same old happy hour? Try pairing your post-work mojito with some ’90s era Brittney or a little Donna Summers disco — sung by you, of course. At PlugIN Karaoke, you become the star of your own show while savoring internationally inspired bites and creative craft cocktail in your own private room. Whether you prefer to unleash your inner Adele or watch from the couch, it sure beats dollar well drinks at the dive bar next door.

The deal

PlugIN serves a special happy hour menu Mondays – Fridays from 4-7 p.m., with 1/2 off cocktails, beer and wine, and dishes ranging in price from $5-$10.

Something to sip

Made with Bacardi dragon berry rum, fresh strawberries, blackberries, mint leaves and lime juice, the Dragon Mojito ($13) is a refreshing and fruity take on the classic.

Dragon Mojito

Other sips

If you’re looking for a little more kick, pull an Alicia Keys and opt for the On Fire Margarita ($13) which blends Sauza Blue Tequila, triple sec, agave jalapeno fuse, fresh lime juice, brown sugar, and a splash of orange juice. Or keep things simple with the Dancing Mule ($13), made with Absolut vodka, simple syrup, fresh strawberries, lime juice and ginger beer.

On Fire Margarita

Something to savor

PlugIN’s menu draws inspiration from all around the globe. We like their PlugIN Roll ($14), a sushi roll made with tempura shrimp, blackened ahi tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, spicy eel sauce and tempura flakes. Make sure you also try the Let’s Dance Fish Tacos ($13), served in a soft flour tortilla stuffed with pico de gallo and tangy slaw drizzled with a house-made cilantro sour cream.

PlugIN Roll

Let’s Dance Fish Tacos

The recipe

– 2 strawberries – 1 blackberry – 6 mint leaves – 1.5 ounces of sour mix – 2 ounces of dragon berry rum Muddle the berries and mint leaves. Add the sour mix and rum. Shake and pour into a mason jar, then top with soda water. Garnish with a mint leaf.

The rest

801 Silks Run Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach, FL