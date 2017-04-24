These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
You don’t need to wait for World Cocktail Day to get your buzz on. Start sipping at these trending Brickell watering holes now.
1. Level One
Enjoy half off drinks and appetizers from 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the chic new Brickell hotspot Level One, which focuses on artisanal cocktails and creative must-try dishes by executive chef Ricardo Nieri. You can also don your dancing shoes and take advantage of live music at Feijoada Saturdays, featuring Thais and Flavio from 3-6 p.m.
Level One, 1110 S Miami Ave, Miami; 786-814-5816 or levelonemiami.com
2. LILT Lounge
While LILT Bar & Lounge brings all the sophistication you’d expect at your typical upscale Miami hotel bar, it has the personality of a locals-only cocktail den. Most patrons are people who live and work in bustling Brickell, and lead bartender Spencer Taliaferro knows almost everyone by name. What’s more, the bartenders love coaxing visitors out of their comfort zones. If you’re feeling adventurous, tell them what you don’t like to drink, and they’ll take it as a challenge to change your mind.
LILT Bar & Lounge, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403 or liltlounge.com
3. Providores & Publicans by Tino
Constantine De Lucia, the man behind Tino’s and Ichimi, has a new spot in Brickell that serves the dinner and beyond crowd with a house cocktail menu featuring 20 signature drinks and well-known favorites. Lounge al fresco in the expansive patio or head to the heart of the venue, a sweeping bar, and take your drink to one of the comfy couches and kick back. The best part: You can dine until the joint closes (at 5 a.m.) on legit chow.
Providores & Publicans, 141 SW Seventh St., Miami; 786-618-2841
4. Sugar at EAST Miami
Designed to resemble a lush and whimsical oasis, this rooftop bar at EAST Miami aims to make you feel as though you’re lounging at a chic, invite-only garden party. Lights strung haphazardly from tree to tree twinkle overhead. Oversize lawn chairs beg to be curled up in, and Brickell’s dazzling urban landscape sprawls out far below. Sugar is glam to the max.
Sugar at EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 305-712-7000
5. Yaku by La Mar
YAKU by La Mar, a waterfront bar and lounge at the swanky Mandarin Oriental featuring Peruvian-inspired punch cocktails, is your new place to land when you’re hanging in Brickell. Despite its high-rent location, the drinks are – surprise! – reasonably priced.
6-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami; 305-913-8358
6. Zuma
Elegant, understated, and contemporary, Zuma Miami makes for a versatile hangout. Its soft golden lighting and intimate seating make it a natural place to unwind with colleagues after a long work day, while on weekends an upbeat, bass-heavy soundtrack keeps the atmosphere lively and gets you pumped before a night out on the town.
Zuma Miami, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; zumarestaurant.com
7. The Bar at Level 25
Sleek, sophisticated, yet strangely cozy, Conrad Miami’s The Bar at Level 25 is not your average hotel bar. Its warm, golden lighting and friendly bartenders invite guests to linger over craft cocktails, while its newspaper-style menus feature plenty of insightful and engaging articles alongside their food and drinks for your perusing pleasure. Also, its perch on the 25th floor offers expansive views of Miami.
Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6500