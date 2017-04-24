These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell

While LILT Bar & Lounge brings all the sophistication you’d expect at your typical upscale Miami hotel bar, it has the personality of a locals-only cocktail den. Most patrons are people who live and work in bustling Brickell, and lead bartender Spencer Taliaferro knows almost everyone by name. What’s more, the bartenders love coaxing visitors out of their comfort zones. If you’re feeling adventurous, tell them what you don’t like to drink, and they’ll take it as a challenge to change your mind.