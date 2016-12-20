Inside LIV where Skrillex will perform on New Year's Eve

Fontainebleau – $500K VIP Experience with Justin Bieber

If partying with Justin Bieber on New Year’s Eve is your idea of a good time… then, we guess it’s time to get excited about Fontainebleau’s exclusive $500K New Year’s Eve VIP party package.

Here’s how your night will go down: Get boozed up and beefed up with a private dinner at StripSteak by Michael Mina followed by a private escort to your stage-front table for Justin Bieber at the Fontainbleau poolscape.

After a midnight toast with the Biebs, you’ll be escorted to LIV where his new best friend Skrillex will be throwing down on the turntables. Party at the best table in the house with a 15L bottle of Armand de Brignac Brut Gold (Ace of Spades) with access to the DJ booth. (We bet you Bieber will pop in for a surprise appearance.)

Finally, it’s time to hop aboard your private yacht (stocked with champers and food to refuel) for transfer to Story where you’ll enjoy a late night set by Marshmello at the best table available with access to the DJ booth. Don’t even worry about grabbing an Uber at the end of the night. That yacht will be waiting to whisk you back to the Fontainebleau.

The $500K VIP experience also includes:

Five-night stay in Fontainebleau’s 9,850 square-foot, multi-level Sorrento Penthouse with five bedrooms, six and a half baths, a private pool, Jacuzzi, dining room and full kitchen accommodating 10

New Year’s Day brunch prepared in your penthouse by a private chef with a bloody mary bar, followed by a spa day at Lapis Spa where everyone will enjoy two-hour customized treatments.

Daily fully-stocked, secluded poolside cabana

Private dinners at Fontainebleau’s signature restaurants: Stripsteak, Hakkasan and Scarpetta

Special tour of back of house food and beverage operations

$100,000 shopping spree at Fontainebleau’s Timeless jewelry and timepiece store and Ida & Harry fashion boutique

Luxury cars so fancy you’ll want to drag race them down Pine Tree Drive just like Bieber. Get that yellow Aventador Roadster Lambo!

For more information and to book, visit Fontainebleau.com/NYE or call 305-674-4641.

A treatment room tub at Faena’s Tierra Santa Healing House spa, included in the New Year’s Eve package. Photo by Todd Eberle.

Faena Hotel – A Night in Havana Penthouse Party

Grab eight of your best friends for a lavish five-night stay at Faena Hotel’s (3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800) 14,000-square-foot, two-story, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms penthouse with a world-class collection, private media room, living room and terrace. “A New Year’s Like No Other Penthouse” package includes:

Mercedes-Benz transportation from the airport

Welcome glass of limited edition Dom Perignon P2 1998

Access to your own private butler

Four course dinner and wine pairing at either Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann or Pao by Paul Qui

Private table in the opulent Faena Theater for A Night In Havana New Year’s Eve party featuring a live band and electrifying performances

Recover New Year’s Day at Tierra Santa Healing House spa featuring South American-inspired treatments, wet spa area, Ashtanga yoga classes and Rossano Ferretti Salon using your complimentary spa credits

Additional dinners served at Pao, Los Fuegos and inside your penthouse

Package rate upon request.

For more information and to book, click here, call 305-534-8800 or email reservations-miamibeach@faena.com.

The dramatic Altos de Chavon Amphitheater in the Dominican Republic’s Casa de Campo

Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic – VIP Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona Concert Experience

Spend the New Year at the Dominican Republic’s luxurious Casa de Campo (pictured at top) with a special “VIP Concert” package:

Accommodations for two adults in an Elite guest room

Two VIP tickets to the Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona at Altos de Chavón Amphitheater concert on December 30th, 2016.

Rates from $950 per night.

For more information and to book, click here or call 800-336-5520.

Philip Myers who will be performing at Eau Palm Beach’s New Year’s Celebration

Eau Palm Beach – New Year’s Eve Rock ‘n Roll Tribute

Swing up to Eau Palm Beach (100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 800-328-0170) to ring in the New Year with their “Rock ‘n Roll Tribute” party and overnight stay package:

Begin with toes in the sand welcome Reception on the beach. Enjoy free-flowing butler-passed champagne and VIP seafood canapes.

Evening celebration starts with Rock ‘n Roll Reception in Flagler Hall with Champagne, VIP canapes and action stations

Followed by dinner, dancing and live entertainment by Decades Rewind Featuring Philip Myers in the Grand Ballroom

After the ball drop, first bites of 2017 in Flagler Hall

Package rate $999 inclusive of two tickets to the party and overnight stay

For more information and to book, click here or call 800-328-0170.

The facade at The Ritz-Carlton Palm Beach.

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour – James Bond & Bollinger New Year’s Eve

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour’s (10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-455-5460) Artisan Beach House is offering a luxurious “James Bond & Bollinger New Year’s Eve” package for six on its private terrace:

Private dinner for six by chef Paula DaSilva

Limited edition 007 Spectre crystal set

1 .5L bottle of Bollinger R.D. 1 988 Magnum champagne, which has been the exclusive champagne of 007 movies since 1979, but if you’re considering this package, we didn’t have to tell you that, did we?

Package rate is $10,007.

For more information and to book, click here, email res@artisanbeachhouse.com or call 305-455-5460.