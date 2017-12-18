Thomas Merolla, head bartender at Purdy Lounge, has created a couple of specialty drinks in honor of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Whether you’re a true superfan or just hopping on the bandwagon, get ready for some “Star Wars” cocktails.

The best part? You don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away for these serious space tipples. Just head to Purdy Lounge – they will be served through December.

Or you can try these recipes, created by head bartender Thomas Merolla, at home. May the Force (and drink) be with you.

Ren’s Revenge 1 ½ ounce of Bulleit Bourbon ½ ounce of lemon juice ¾ ounce of ginger-honey ¾ ounce of blackberry puree Bar spoon of Fernet Branca If you want to make it yourself: Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Then double strain over a 2×2 ice cube in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a “lightsaber” – three raspberries skewered and a red and white straw. Ren’s Revenge BB-8 Colada 1 ½ ounces of banana-infused Atlántico Platinum 1 ounce of coconut milk 1 ounce of pineapple ½ ounce of simple syrup 2 dashes of Tiki bitters, 1 dash of Angostura If you want to make it yourself: Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Then strain into a Collins glass, add crushed ice and build the ice mound. Garnish with a long orange peel around the inside rim of the glass on the bottom of the ice mound to imitate BB-8 shape. BB8-Colada