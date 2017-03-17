These are the must-see DJ you can’t miss during Miami Music Week

Here it comes again: The annual March monster known as Miami Music Week (some old-schoolers will still wistfully call it Winter Music Conference – don’t get confused) is almost upon us, bringing big beats and beautiful party people from all across the globe.

Just about every DJ and electronic music act worth its salt is heading for the Magic City, armed with loads of fresh, new music (whether it be vinyl or digital) to move the masses to shake their asses.

We know it can be difficult to discern from the constant thumping emanating from the clubs and hotels which acts are truly worth your while, so here are Miami.com’s 11 DJs You Have to See, with apologies to the dozens who could just as easily have made this list:

1. Danny Tenaglia INDIO, CA – APRIL 27: Danny Tenaglia performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2008 in Indio, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Look no further than the Godfather of House to satisfy your need for cutting-edge dance music whose deep bass just might rearrange your insides (yes, this is a good thing). Seeing Danny T perform live is a unique experience, so get ready for a higher level of intensity than you’re used to. He’s infamous for his 16-hour marathon sets – that’s highly doubtful, but we’ll see how long he goes this year. Catch Him At: Space, Mana Wynwood. Show details

2. Paul Oakenfold DJ Paul Oakenfold’s latest, “A Lively Mind,” is his second album of original music. Illustrates MUSIC-OAKENFOLD (category e) by Geoff Boucher (c) 2006, Los Angeles Times. Moved Thursday, June 29, 2006. (MUST CREDIT: Los Angeles Times photo by Spencer Weiner.) One of the true house-music pioneers, this British DJ helped make the whole scene possible – and yet he’s meant so much more to music in general. As an agent and producer, he helped launch the careers of Happy Mondays, Beastie Boys, Salt-N-Pepa and Run D.M.C. As a DJ, he opened for Madonna and U2 on their world tours. Oakenfold also created the dance-music label Perfecto Records, which is still a giant today in EDM, and created several iconic compilation mixes and artist albums. Catch Him At: E11even, W Miami. Show details

3. Damian Lazarus Want to lose yourself? The owner of the Crosstown Rebels label’s infamous annual party Get Lost is your ticket to blissful oblivion. Lazarus, known as the king of the twisted deep underground house scene, has gathered top DJ talent for a 12th year including Tiga, Guy Gerber, Art Department, Behrouz, DJ Sneak and many more for a full day of weird and wild debauchery. Catch Him At: Get Lost Miami (venue TBD), WALL Miami, Basement. Show details Catch Him on Saturday at Get Lost Miami (venue TBD); $88. Take me there

4. John Digweed

The venerable British progressive house DJ brings his love for forward-thinking electronic music back to the Treehouse for what’s sure to be another epic performance (check out his 2015 3-CD release “Live In South Beach – Bedrock at the Treehouse” for an idea of what to expect). Digweed will also team up with old friend and legendary partner Sasha at the Ultra Music Festival for a serotonin-soaked set. Catch Him At: Treehouse, Ultra. Show details

5. David Guetta French DJ David Guetta performs during “One Love” world tour at the ” Litexpo” palace on June 12, 2010, in Vilnius. AFP PHOTO/ PETRAS MALUKAS (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images) Grammy-winning French DJ/producer, known as the Godfather of EDM, has crossed over to the mainstream in a big way, producing dance-pop hits such as Kelly Rowland’s “When Love Takes Over,” the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” Sia’s “Titanium” and “Hey Mama,” featuring Nicki Minaj, Afrojack and Bebe Rexha. Of course, Guetta’s live performances are more intense and house-driven, as evidenced by his F*ck Me I’m Famous parties in Ibiza. Catch Him At: LIV, Ultra. Show details

6. Above & Beyond Beloved British progressive house and trance trio, and head of the esteemed Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep labels, returns to its favorite Miami haunt, the hip Wynwood Arts District’s RC Cola Plant, bringing high-energy anthems including “We Are All We Need.” Listen to the weekly show “Group Therapy Radio” for an idea of what might go down. Catch Them At: RC Cola Plant, Ultra, Anjunabeats showcase at The Raleigh Hotel. Show details

7. Alesso LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16: DJ Alesso attends day one of TAO, Beauty + Essex, Avenue + Luchini LA Grand Opening on March 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for TAO) One-third of the now-defunct superstar group Swedish House Mafia has made his own name with collaborations with Tove Lo (“Heroes [We Could Be]”) and Calvin Harris (“Under Control”), plus his new single “Falling.” The 25-year-old rising star will headline at Ultra before taking you on a deep, sensual journey at Story late-night. Catch Him At: Ultra, Story Show details

8. Zedd FILE – This Dec. 4, 2015 file photo shows DJ and producer Zedd at 106.1 KISS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. Zedd, a Russian-born immigrant whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, has organized a concert called, “Welcome!”, on April 3, 2017, to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. The organization has been fighting President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, which included a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) Grammy-winning Russian-German electro-house producer is sure to rock the dance floor with remixes of his crossover hits such as “Clarity” (featuring Foxes), “Break Free” (featuring Ariana Grande), “I Want You to Know” (featuring Selena Gomez), “Stay” (featuring Alessia Cara) and the anthemic “Beautiful Now” (featuring Jon Bellion). Catch Him At: Ultra, E11even. Show details

9. Dubfire 3-24-206 – DJ Rooster and Sammy Peralta of the Juicy Music label perform in the Beatport/M3 Sunset Session on March 24. The session was part of Remix Hotel Miami 2006, a showcase of urban-electronic music presented by Microsoft and Beatport, and held at the National Hotel on Miami Beach. DJs who took part included house legend Roger Sanchez, Deep Dish’s “Dubfire” Shirazinia and Sander Kleinenberg. Whenever and wherever a member of Deep Dish is performing, it’s a good thing. One-half of the legendary D.C. deep-house duo, real name Ali Shirazinia, steps behind the decks solo after branching out with his minimalist and techno-driven label SCI +TEC and working with like-minded artists including Richie Hawtin (Plastikman), Sven Vath, Loco Dice and Underworld. Catch Him At: Heart, Ultra. Show details

10. Claude VonStroke L.A. house and techno DJ, who heads the ultrahip San Francisco label Dirtybird Records and whose real names is Barclay Macbride Crenshaw (no, really), migrates 3,000 miles southeast to bring The Birdhouse event, featuring Joris Voorn, Skream, Homey Dijon and many more. See why VonStroke was named Am Show details

