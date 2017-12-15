DJ Khaled may be the new Flo Rida – he’s the most ubiquitous celeb on the South Florida nightlife scene. But his 2-year-old son Asahd has a busier social life than most millennials.

Khaled, wife Nicole and the tot headed to the Fort Lauderdale grand opening of The Hideaway on Wednesday night. Michael Tuck, owner of the new speakeasy, is the brother of Asahd’s mom Nicole.

Michael Tuck, DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled and Nicole Tuck hang out at The Hideaway. Courtesy of The Hideaway

There, Khaled, Nicole and Asahd Snapchatted well past the toddler’s bedtime (if he has one). Asahd bounced to the beat on daddy’s lap while sipping on his bottle. Only the best milk bottle service, of course.

DJ Khaled was overheard saying, “It runs in the family. Music and nightlife are in our blood.”

The Hideaway is the design-child of Kurt VanNostrand, who in Miami is best known for his retro-fab early 2000s downtown hot spot Pawn Shop. Located in Fort Lauderdale’s classic Bryan building, which is listed on the National Historic Registry, The Hideaway serves fancy drinks by award-winning Carla Rivera. Most recently, she served as head bartender at Hakkasan.

The Hideaway is located inside the historic Bryan building.

The speakeasy also serves food and features original Dade County pine, refurbished and reclaimed décor, stamped tin ceilings and custom period furniture.

And, we have a feeling, it will feature multiple DJ Khaled sightings.

“The Hideaway is unlike any other bar in Fort Lauderdale; it is the first in the city that is a speakeasy, New York-type bar with a history,” said Tuck, who owned South Beach bar Automatic Slims and Fort Lauderdale EDM clubs Play and Stereo. “It pays homage to the exciting, multi-faceted history of Fort Lauderdale.”