Design District to get an outpost of swanky Venezuelan members-only club

While Venezuela’s economy continues to collapse with devastating effects on the population, some of the country’s business-folk lucky enough to get out are heading to Miami for greener pastures.

Take the owners of the iconic Caracas hot spot Le Club, the watering hole for the South American elite for almost 50 years. While they still hold their own in Caracas despite the economy, Le Club has given Miami its blessing for a variation on the hot spot. The new outpost will be reimagined and renamed as El Club, a members-only club opening in Miami’s Design District in Winter 2018.

Nightlife hasn’t stopped in Caracas, but it’s not what it used to be. In 2016, owner Ricardo Kurten told CityLabLatino, “There’s been less nightlife in recent years. Many club owners have left the country. And people who go out have changed their habits, because those who preferred whiskey are now opting for rum.”

El Club will feature rum and whiskey as well as a lounge, bar and food concept by Jonás and Alexandra Millán, the owners and restaurateurs of Juvia Miami Beach, Sushi Garage and Bonito St. Barth. The menu will be designed by Executive Chefs Sunny Oh and Gregory Gourreau.

“Le Club in Caracas has been a name synonymous with elegance, timelessness and a deep sense of memory,” said Jonás Millán, co-owner and founder of El Club. “El Club will be a home for those familiar with the club in South America and a new intimate space for jetsetters seeking a new member lifestyle.”

Designed by James Beard Award-winning architect and interior designer Alejandro Barrios Carrero, the 15,000-square-foot space will pay a modern homage to the feeling and aesthetic of the original in South America.

Founded in 1969, Le Club quickly became the place to be for South America’s fabulati as well as visiting international jet setters including HRH The Prince of Wales, Catherine Deneuve and Peter O’Toole. Expect a whole new crop of boldfaced and beautiful in Miami.

Select pre-opening memberships are currently available, though we haven’t been told what the price range is. More information can be solicited via their website.