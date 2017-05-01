Have a craft cocktail for Cinco de Mayo. Or drink some shots, whatever.
Here in Miami, we take all holidays seriously and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. Since you should never, ever be caught without a drink in your hand on May 5, hit these local hot spots to get your buzz on – it’s a Friday, so there are no excuses not to. May the turn-up be real for you.
1. Coyo Taco Wynwood
What to get: Coyo Taco’s Blood Orange Margarita, featuring Tequila Blanco, triple sec, fresh orange juice, lemonade, aave syrup and Red Bull Orange Edition (so you can turn up and stay up).
Where to get it: Coyo Taco Wynwood, 2300 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; coyo-taco.com
2. TATEL Miami
What to get: TATEL’s Puerta de Angel, featuring Don Julio Blanco Tequila, TATEL’s spicy mix, fresh lemon juice, orange blossom liqueur (for the fancy pants in you).
Where to get it: TATEL Miami, 1669 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-604-0523
3. Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
What to get: $5 margaritas and $20 buckets of beer 5 in total) all day on May 5 from 11 a.m. – midnight.
Where to get it: Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, 3535 Northwest 83 Avenue, Doral; 786 800-5750
4. Tocaya Organica
What to get: $5 cervezas, $7 margaritas, and 2 for $10 Casamigos Watermelon Shots on May 5 from 11 a.m. – midnight.
Where to get it: Tocaya Organica, 920 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-909-0799
5. Meat Market
What to get: Mixologist Ezra Pattek’s Quattro Verde, made with mezcal, ancho verde, lime juice, agave and fresh basil.
Where to get it: Meat Market Miami Beach, 915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-532-0088
6. Gin + Collins
What to get: Gin + Collins Smoked Last Word, featuring mezcal, green chartreuse and maraschino. If you’d rather stick to the basics, enjoy 2 for 1 margaritas and a free shot of tequila with every taco order.
Where to get it: Gin + Collins, AC Hotel Miami Beach, 2912 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 786-264-4720
7. El Grito
What to get: ANY of El Grito’s craft cocktails. Plus, enjoy a free open bar from 8-9 p.m. and Tequila Cazadoroes drink specials, live music and complimentary tacos from 8-10 p.m. on May 5.
Where to get it: El Grito, 1766 Bay Road, Miami Beach; elgritomiami.com
8. OLLA Miami
Photo/Thank You Miami
What to get: $5 margaritas with Cazadoroes and $8 Don Julio margaritas from 9 p.m. – close. Live music by DJ Supra.
Where to get it: OLLA, 1233 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 786-717-5400
9. Taquiza
What to get: $5 Micheladas
Where to get it: Taquiza, 1506 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-748-6099
10. Bitter Truth
What to get: #8 Patron Reposado tequila Spicy Passion Fruit magaritas and mariachi beats.
Where to get it: Bitter Truth, 3252 NE 1st Avenue #124, Miami;
11. Baru Latin Bar
What to get: $8 Patron Reposado margaritas, $5 tequila shots, and $25 buckets of Dos Equis and Tecate. Plus, enjoy live mariachi at all Baru locations.
Where to get it: Baru Latin Bar Kendall, 8268 Mills Drive, Miami; Doral, 11402 NW 41st Street, Doral; Brickell, 901 Brickell Plaza, Miami
12. Seaspice
What to get: Seaspice’s Persea Martini, made with Baron Tequila, avocado, lemon juice, pineapple juice, fresh black pepper and simple syrup.
Where to get it: Seaspice, 422 NW North River Drive, Miami; 305-440-4200
13. Villa Azure
What to get: Villa Azur’s Go Green Margarita, featuring Don Julio Blanco, cointreau, cucumber, cantaloupe, lime juice, mint, agave nectar and black salt – it tastes way healthy for all you juice heads.
Where to get it: Vila Azur, 309 23rd Street, Miami Beach; 305-763-8688