Posted on

Have a craft cocktail for Cinco de Mayo. Or drink some shots, whatever.

By Amanda Mesa

Here in Miami, we take all holidays seriously and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. Since you should never, ever be caught without a drink in your hand on May 5, hit these local hot spots to get your buzz on – it’s a Friday, so there are no excuses not to. May the turn-up be real for you. 

1. Coyo Taco Wynwood

What to get: Coyo Taco’s Blood Orange Margarita, featuring Tequila Blanco, triple sec, fresh orange juice, lemonade, aave syrup and Red Bull Orange Edition (so you can turn up and stay up).

Where to get it: Coyo Taco Wynwood, 2300 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; coyo-taco.com

2300 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

2. TATEL Miami

What to get: TATEL’s Puerta de Angel, featuring Don Julio Blanco Tequila, TATEL’s spicy mix, fresh lemon juice, orange blossom liqueur (for the fancy pants in you).

Where to get it: TATEL Miami, 1669 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-604-0523

1669 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

3. Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern

What to get: $5 margaritas and $20 buckets of beer 5 in total) all day on May 5 from 11 a.m. – midnight.

Where to get it: Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, 3535 Northwest 83 Avenue, Doral; 786 800-5750

3535 Northwest 83 Avenue, Doral, FL 33166
Take me there

4. Tocaya Organica

What to get: $5 cervezas, $7 margaritas, and 2 for $10 Casamigos Watermelon Shots on May 5 from 11 a.m. – midnight.

Where to get it: Tocaya Organica, 920 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-909-0799

920 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 33139
Take me there

5. Meat Market

What to get: Mixologist Ezra Pattek’s Quattro Verde, made with mezcal, ancho verde, lime juice, agave and fresh basil.

Where to get it: Meat Market Miami Beach, 915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-532-0088

915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

6. Gin + Collins

What to get: Gin + Collins Smoked Last Word, featuring mezcal, green chartreuse and maraschino. If you’d rather stick to the basics, enjoy 2 for 1 margaritas and a free shot of tequila with every taco order.

Where to get it: Gin + Collins, AC Hotel Miami Beach, 2912 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 786-264-4720

2912 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

7. El Grito

What to get: ANY of El Grito’s craft cocktails. Plus, enjoy a free open bar from 8-9 p.m. and Tequila Cazadoroes drink specials, live music and complimentary tacos from 8-10 p.m. on May 5.

Where to get it: El Grito, 1766 Bay Road, Miami Beach; elgritomiami.com

1766 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

8. OLLA Miami

Photo/Thank You Miami

What to get: $5 margaritas with Cazadoroes and $8 Don Julio margaritas from 9 p.m. – close. Live music by DJ Supra.

Where to get it: OLLA, 1233 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 786-717-5400

1233 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach 33139
Take me there

9. Taquiza

What to get: $5 Micheladas

Where to get it: Taquiza, 1506 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-748-6099

1506 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach 33139
Take me there

10. Bitter Truth

What to get: #8 Patron Reposado tequila Spicy Passion Fruit magaritas and mariachi beats.

Where to get it: Bitter Truth, 3252 NE 1st Avenue #124, Miami;

3252 NW 1st Avenue #124, Miami, FL 33137
Take me there

11. Baru Latin Bar

What to get: $8 Patron Reposado margaritas, $5 tequila shots, and $25 buckets of Dos Equis and Tecate. Plus, enjoy live mariachi at all Baru locations.

Where to get it: Baru Latin Bar Kendall, 8268 Mills Drive, Miami; Doral, 11402 NW 41st Street, Doral; Brickell, 901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

12. Seaspice

What to get: Seaspice’s Persea Martini, made with Baron Tequila, avocado, lemon juice, pineapple juice, fresh black pepper and simple syrup.

Where to get it: Seaspice, 422 NW North River Drive, Miami; 305-440-4200

422 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128
Take me there

13. Villa Azure

What to get: Villa Azur’s Go Green Margarita, featuring Don Julio Blanco, cointreau, cucumber, cantaloupe, lime juice, mint, agave nectar and black salt – it tastes way healthy for all you juice heads.

Where to get it: Vila Azur, 309 23rd Street, Miami Beach; 305-763-8688

309 23rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists This margarita costs $750. Just how rich are you fools?
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Tequila, lucha libre and giant piñatas? It must be Cinco de Mayo
Miami Guide
9 Places in Miami to Meet Your Online Date (so even if it sucks you’ll still have a good time)
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards
This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens
Argentina’s Urbanica Hotels debuts affordable option South of Fifth
Tourists The Betsy-South Beach is not your average Ocean Drive hotel
Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell