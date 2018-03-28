Cheap drinks and cheap food? Yes! Here are the best Miami Beach happy hours

Miami Beach isn’t just America’s nightclub capital. People actually work 9-to-5s here, too. And those people need happy hours.

Even those on a more nocturnal schedule can take advantage of late night happy hours. No matter if you’re the easy-to-please $2 beer type or the half-off-everything-behind-the-bar type, you’ll find plenty of budget-friendly sips on this list.

Forte dei Marmi Hit Forte Dei Marmi on Ocean Drive for a proper coastal Italian aperitivo hour from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. You'll score $10 Ca' del Bosco prosecco by the glass, which you can pair with a $10 platter of oysters served on an ice plate by Italian designer Henri Timi ('cause you bougie), or creative bites curated weekly by Chef Mellino.

Forte Dei Marmi, 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Stiltsville Fish Bar This newcomer to the Sunset Harbor food scene offers Hemingway's Happy Hour weekdays from 5-7 p.m., featuring $6 select wines by the glass, $5 draft beers, $7 Off the Hook cocktails and small plates, sliders, handhelds and snacks ranging from $3-$9.

Stiltsville Fish Bar, 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

Foxhole Night owl favorite Foxhole has revamped its happy hour. Now, in addition to taking 50 percent off everything behind the bar, you can also order $2 domestic and imported beer while munching on free popcorn. It all goes down from 5-9 p.m. daily.

Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach

Oh! Mexico Located on picturesque Española Way, Oh! Mexico offers $7 margaritas and classic cocktails, $20 beer buckets and $4 non-alcoholic frozen drinks from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday.

Oh! Mexico, 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

La Moderna La Moderna You'll enjoy Negronis, Tommy's Spicy Margaritas, Hot & Dirty Martinis, Sunset Harbor Spritzes, draft beer and wine — all for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m. daily at La Moderna. And all happy hour drinks come with two complimentary mini Margherita pizzas.

La Moderna, 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

Sushi Garage Happy hour goes down from 5-7 p.m. every night at Sushi Garage, Sunset Harbour's Japanese go-to, then again from 11 p.m. to close for all you late night party goers. You'll enjoy $7 specialty cocktails, $5 bites at the bar and half-orders of the restaurant's California, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and salmon avocado rolls.

Sushi Garage, 1784 West Ave., Miami Beach

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company Known for its laundry list of awards, this Miami Beach staple offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. every day. Specials include 75-cent oysters, $5 rose by the glass and select beer, $5 classic cocktails, $6 house whites and $7 signature cocktails, including an Old Fashioned of the Day.

Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St. B, Miami Beach

Casa Faena A century ago, playwright Tennessee Williams traveled to South Florida and famously introduced a toast at sundown. Casa Faena honors the tradition with First Call, where you can sip rotating cocktails and elixirs starting at $6, along with $30 pitchers of Florida Blood Orange Madras and specially priced items off Casa Faena's menu. First Call happens from 4-7 p.m. daily.

Casa Faena, 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Semilla Eatery & Bar Semilla Miami Beach hosts "Funky Friday" until midnight, featuring live beats by DJ Luk Bam. Regular happy hour runs from 5-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and features $7 well drinks, $6 wine by the glass, $5 draft beers, $7 cocktails and select bites ranging from $1.50-$12. If you're a woman, you can take advantage of these specials at the bar every day until midnight.

Semilla Eatery & Bar, 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Regent Cocktail Club Located inside the Gale Hotel, Regent Cocktail Club offers happy hour specials like $8 glasses of Pinot Grigio and Chianti and a $5 beer of the day. You'll also find a daily rotating menu of five different handcrafted cocktails available for $5. To take advantage of the specials, head to the bar between 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Dolce Italian Also at the Gale, Dolce Italian serves up $8 glasses and $25 bottles of wine, $4 Peroni drafts, $8 select cocktails and $8 appetizers from 4-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

Dolce Italian, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Strand Bar & Grill The Strand Bar & Grill at The Carillon hosts happy hour from 4-6 p.m. daily featuring $4 beers, $6 wines and $7 cocktails. You can also order bar snacks from 6 p.m. until close.

The Strand Bar & Grill, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Nautilus Head to the Nautilus Cabana Club or Lobby Bar between 5 and 7 p.m. and enjoy $7 bites, $7 house wines, $5-$7 beers and $8 cocktails. The best part? Happy hour runs daily.

Nautilus, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Call Me Gaby Photo/OpenTable Located in Miami Beach's quiet and cozy South of Fifth neighborhood, Italian eatery Call Me Gaby is brand new, and its happy hour is spot-on. The casual hangout will offer $9 cocktails, $7 glasses of wine, $5 beer and specialty plates for $9 from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, because specials shouldn't be consigned to only weekdays.

Call Me Gaby, 22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Meat Market Miami Beach's "sexiest steakhouse" offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. every day, including $8 signature cocktails, $10 glasses of NV Veuve Clicquot Brut, $10 Classic Belvedere Martinis and $2 oysters. You can also take advantage of $8 wine by the glass, $3.50 beers and a special menu priced from $2-$15 from 5-7 p.m. It doesn't end there, though — premium liquors are half-price, too.

Meat Market, 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Kone Restaurant Seafood & Grill From 4-7 p.m. eveyr Wednesday, Kone Seafood & Grill discounts beer and wine to $8 and cocktails to $12.

Kone Restaurant Seafood & Grill, 445 Española Way, Miami Beach

Pubbelly Sushi Pubbelly Sushi's Miami Beach location offers a special happy hour menu with bar bites ranging from $4-$11.50, as well as $8 cocktails, $4 beers, $6 wine and $6 sake. Happy hour happens daily from 4-7 p.m., and again from 10 p.m. – close Sunday-Thursday.

Pubbelly Sushi, 424 20th St., Miami Beach

Santa Fe Cafe Join Santa Fe Cafe's pizza party every day from 6 p.m. until close, where you can enjoy 50 percent off all beers and order large pizzas for just $10.

Santa Fe Cafe, 9700 Collins Ave. #243, Miami Beach

Tapas y Tintos Photo/Facebook Espanola Way Take your taste buds on a journey to Spain at Tapas y Tintos, which offers $6 sangrias, mojitos and beer, as well as a dinner special for two that includes tapas, paella and sangria for $39 from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday.

Tapas y Tintos, 448 Española Way, Miami Beach

Hosteria Romana Photo/Viaggi Low Cost Travel to Italy during next week's happy hour at Hosteria Romana while enjoying $5 beer and wine, $7.50 mojitos, margaritas and sangria, and $9 appetizers from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Stick around until 8:30 p.m. for live opera in the street.

Hosteria Romana, 429 Española Way, Miami Beach

Le Zoo As author Paul Morand famously said, "The aperitif is the evening prayer of the French." Head to Le Zoo in Bal Harbour Shops and enjoy L'Apero, the bistro's ode to France's post-work pre-dinner tradition, from 4-6:30 p.m. daily. You'll find $8 cocktails and $6 glasses of wine on the menu.

Le Zoo, 9700 Collins Ave., #135, Miami Beach

Macchialina Pack in the carbs at Macchialina during Pasta Thursday, featuring all pastas priced at $10 all night long.

Macchialina, 820 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Paon Eatery Nestled in the Bay Harbor Islands neighborhood, Paon Eatery offers specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday where you can pick three tapas for the price of two. You can also take advantage of two-for-one draft beers and select wines.

Paon Eatery, 1076 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands

Piccola Cucina Photo/TripAdvisor From 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday, enjoy two-for-one cocktails and wine at this cozy and quaint Italian eatery on Española Way.

Piccola Cucina, 440 Española Way, Miami Beach

Artisan Beach House Located inside the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbor Miami, Artisan Beach House hosts happy hour daily from 4-7 p.m. In addition to $6 bar bites, you'll get to enjoy $10 well spirits, $5 beer (draft and by the bottle) and $8 house wine by the glass.

Artisan Beach House, 10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

Mercato della Pescheria From 4-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Italian seafood staple Mercato Della Pescheria serves up $6 cocktails, beers, wine and bites.

Mercato della Pescheria, 412 Española Way, Miami Beach

Tanuki Pan-Asian hot spot Tanuki hosts a happy hour from 5-7 p.m. on weekdays, featuring $10 signature cocktails, $6 well drinks with mixers, $6 wine, $5 sake, and $4 beer. Plus appetizers starting at $6 and a daily dim sum special.

Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Boteco Copacabana Photo/TripAdvisor Brazilian hot spot Boteco Copacabana's happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday and features 50 percent off all drinks.

Boteco Copacabana, 437 Española Way, Miami Beach

Upland Head to Chef Justin Smillie's SoFi hotspot for $9 craft cocktails, $8 select wines and $5 draft beer from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 3-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Upland, 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Purdy Lounge Enjoy BOGO cocktails from 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday at Purdy Lounge, located in the waterfront Sunset Harbour neighborhood.

Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

Drunken Dragon This low-key speakeasy-style hot spot offers Dragon Hour from 5-7 p.m. every day. Specials include $4 beers, $5 sake and wine by the glass, $6-$7 cocktails and bites ranging from $3-$14.

Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

26 Sushi & Tapas Cucumber Rita Late night imbibers will enjoy 26 Sushi & Tapas' After-Hours Happy Hour, featuring two-for-one specials from 9-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

26 Sushi & Tapas, 9487 Harding Ave., Surfside

Skybar at Grand Beach Hotel Enjoy savings with a side of views at Skybar, the 12th story rooftop bar at Grand Beach Hotel. Happy hour features 25 percent off cocktails, beer and wine from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Skybar, 9449 Collins Ave., Surfside