The best way to celebrate bourbon is on a VIP cocktail crawl. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can sample.
Smoky, sweet, and sublime in its simplicity – a drink as classy as an Old Fashioned deserves a celebration worthy of ‘Ol Blue Eyes himself. Head to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Friday, Sept. 15 for Indulge’s Ode to the Old Fashioned night – a VIP cocktail crawl through the hotel’s hottest spots where you can pay homage to your favorite dark spirit alongside experts like Indulge Editor in Chief Evan S. Benn and Fontainebleau’s Director of Beverage, Syed Ali.
In addition to some serious cool cred and a luxury swag bag, your tickets will buy you four top-shelf iterations of the Old Fashioned by the hotel’s master mixologist. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the drinks that the indulgent few will get to sample.
2 ounces of Granny Smith apple, vanilla bean, and cinnamon stick infused bourbon
1⁄4 ounce of simple syrup
3 dashes of Angostura bitters
2 dashes orange bitters
Served in a rocks glass, garnished with macerated apples and orange peel.
1 ounce of black plum infused sake
1 ounce of WhistlePig 10 yr Rye
1⁄2 ounce of Enoki mushroom reduction
2 dashes of plum bitters
1 dash of Angostura bitters
Stir, serve in an old fashioned glass over a large ice cube, and garnish with shaved dehydrated plum.
2 ounces of American bourbon
1⁄2 ounce of Lustau East India Solera Sherry
1⁄4 ounce of espresso syrup
2 dashes of Old-Fashioned bitters
Stir, serve in an old-fashioned glass over a large ice cube, and garnish with an expressed orange twist.