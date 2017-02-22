Posted on

This new Wynwood lounge has free tapas. Yes, you read right.

By Lesley Abravanel For miami.com

If you hear Bobby Flay say he’s heading to the Barrio this weekend, don’t call TMZ and instead, take yourself to 299 NW 23rd St. in Wynwood, where a new 2,400-square foot indoor/outdoor lounge has debuted by the same name.

Housed near Cafeina in the ex-Milk & Honey event space, Barrio is open from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Known for signature mojitos and craft cocktails, Barrio also serves up free – yes free – tapas from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. After 10, the DJs do their things to evolve the place into a “vibrating lounge,” according to co-owner Laurent Bourgade, a Miami nightlife vet who was in the Design District way before Louboutin. 

On Thursdays, Barrio goes with a Latin theme, while on Thursdays it’s “sexy house.” Friday pays homage to old school hip hop and on Saturdays, it’s Top 40. The vibe is gypset meets Wynwood with some rock and roll and sultry influences. “Mi Barrio es tu Barrio,” said Bourgade.  

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Top 10 Miami Hotels For Foodies During SOBEWFF
Top 5 Balling Out events at the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Miami’s guide to National Margarita Day
Miami Guide
So MiamiCuban coffee 101
These restaurants were local favorites. Then SOBEWFF made them international stars
The Best Unofficial Events of SOBEWFF 2017
Put an end to your sugar cravings at these SOBEWFF events
The official SOBEWFF late night party guide
Vegan and Vegetarian Guide To South Beach Wine & Food Festival
The rules for drinking margaritas, even though tequila wants to kill you
Tourists Eats, Rhymes & Life: A Tribe Called Quest rapper gets cooking in Miami
Tourists These students created a burger and a beer. Now they’re going to SOBEWFF