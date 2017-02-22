This new Wynwood lounge has free tapas. Yes, you read right.

If you hear Bobby Flay say he’s heading to the Barrio this weekend, don’t call TMZ and instead, take yourself to 299 NW 23rd St. in Wynwood, where a new 2,400-square foot indoor/outdoor lounge has debuted by the same name.

Housed near Cafeina in the ex-Milk & Honey event space, Barrio is open from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Known for signature mojitos and craft cocktails, Barrio also serves up free – yes free – tapas from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. After 10, the DJs do their things to evolve the place into a “vibrating lounge,” according to co-owner Laurent Bourgade, a Miami nightlife vet who was in the Design District way before Louboutin.

On Thursdays, Barrio goes with a Latin theme, while on Thursdays it’s “sexy house.” Friday pays homage to old school hip hop and on Saturdays, it’s Top 40. The vibe is gypset meets Wynwood with some rock and roll and sultry influences. “Mi Barrio es tu Barrio,” said Bourgade.