Bar Nancy is Miami’s best artisanal cocktail dive yet

The nautical theme is ever present at Nancy, a Little Havana bar.

When you take a seat at the bar and get your first glimpse of the cocktail menu at Bar Nancy, it’s easy to forget you’re in Little Havana. They aren’t just slanging mixed drinks at this hole in the wall bar with a nautical theme. With its wood-lined walls, Betsy Ross American flag hanging, and bar graced overhead by a cutout of a ship’s hull wearing the bar’s namesake, Bar Nancy is Miami’s newest artisanal craft cocktail dive – and quite possibly, it’s best yet.

Named after the Nancy, a doomed Revolutionary supply ship, the bar applies its nautical theme to everything – from the decor to the drink names, which include such tongue-in-cheek gems as the “Smile You Son-Of-A-Bitch” (a Jaws reference for all you millennials).

Nancy’s crew is comprised of co-founder Ben Koufopoulos, known for building Miami’s The Purdy Lounge, Burger and Beer Joint, The Stage, Will Call, PB Station, and Pawnbroker; Derek Stilmann, who designed and created the cocktail program at notable bars like PawnBroker; co-owner and managing partner Sasha-Alexandre Torres (co-founder of the Design District’s beloved and now-closed The Stage Miami), and a team of award-winning bartenders and hospitality titans including Katherine Rajsich, David Perez, Lizz Dominguez, Jamal Giles, Caco Alvarez and Raymond Levy.

Anthony Acuna mixing it up at Nancy, Little Havana’s first craft cocktail bar.

Nancy will host its grand opening celebration Saturday, April 15. Doors open at 5 p.m. and complimentary cocktails will be served from 7-9 p.m. The Spam Allstars, The Woodwork (formerly the Wholetones), and Juke will provide live music starting at 8 p.m.

If you plan on coming back (and we’re sure you will), Nancy will offer happy hour every day from 5-8 p.m.

Carpe noctem!

Nancy, 2007 SW 8th Street, Miami; www.nancy305.com.