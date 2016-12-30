A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars

While Churchill’s is mainly known as a music venue (one of the best and longest-standing ones, at that), it’s also a great dive. Take a seat at the bar any time a show isn’t happening and order a frosty beer or a well-drink (it’s a dive and you don’t get fancy cocktails at dives), then shoot some pool or play tunes at the juke. The faint (or sometimes strong) aroma of nicotine and booze mixers is ever-present, as are the few gutter punks that remain in this town.