4 New Hotels Reenergizing Downtown Miami & Brickell

In Miami, a hotel is about so much more than where you lay your head at night. They also tend to usher in the hottest new dining and nightlife venues and other trend-setting diversions. While South Beach once held the monopoly in glittery, scenester hotels, a slew of new openings in Brickell and downtown are adding an extra sizzle to the mainland.

The dining room of Jose Andres’ Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell

1. James Beard Award-winning chefs x 2

Complimenting its South Beach sister, SLS Brickell opened in November 2016 introducing two restaurants helmed by James Beard Award-winning chefs, museum-quality contemporary art thanks to developer Jorge Perez and Philippe Starck’s signature interior design whimsy. With Bazaar Mar by Spanish celebrity chef Jose Andres and Fi’lia by homegrown talent Michael Schwartz, SLS Brickell is a foodie’s dream come true.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-239-1300

The dining room at EAST, Miami’s Quinto La Huella restaurant

2. The Shopping Mecca

Marking the U.S debut by Hong Kong-based Swire Hotels, EAST, Miami opened as the anchor hotel to the mixed-use shopping mecca that is Brickell City Centre. With everything from Saks Fifth Avenue to Sephora, a WeWork office, Luke’s Lobster restaurant and more shops opening everyday underneath the ingeniously engineered “climate ribbon,” which keeps the al fresco mall cool naturally, Brickell City Centre is adding serious dynamism to the financial district. For the hotel’s part, it’s home to the swanky Quinto La Huella Paraguayan parilla and rooftop bar Sugar crowning the 40th floor.

788 Brickell Plaza, Brickell; 305-712-7000

The third floor Aura Lounge at ME Miami

3. A taste of Spain

Spanish hotel giant Melia chose Miami to debut its first U.S. hotel with downtown’s ME Miami inside the Marquis condominiums tower. Anchored by STK Miami, with its signature clubby vibe, live DJ and mouth-watering Lil’ BRGS, it’s adding a sexy edge to downtown’s dining offerings.

1100 Biscayne Blvd., Downtown; 786-577-9700

Pawn Broker rooftop bar at The Langford hotel

4. Beaux Arts Hipster Hideaway

With F&B helmed by locally loved Pubbelly Boys, which includes the ground level PB Station and rooftop bar Pawn Broker, downtown’s The Langford hotel is a one-of-a-kind boutique hideaway occupying the former Miami National Bank Building, originally erected in 1926. Whether it’s French onion soup dumplings and wagyu filet mignon at PB Station or a giggle water gin cocktail served in a miniature porcelain bathtub topped with lavender foam at Pawn Broker, there’s a whole lotta charm at this historic Beaux Arts hotel.

121 SE 1st St., Downtown; 305-420-2200