Posted on

Rapper Zoey Dollaz: I love connecting with my fans on a personal level

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Zoey Dollaz is homegrown.

And the Alapattah native can’t wait to show off his music at the Rolling Loud Fest on Sunday.

“I love connecting with my fans,” said the “Bad Tings” rapper who spent much of his childhood in Haiti. “Miami’s a melting pot. Everyone comes here at some point.”

Even when he’s not performing, the “Blow A Check” hip hopper will hang out watching the action.

“I love Rolling Loud,” said Zoey, who attended Miami Jackson High School and lives in Miramar. “The lineup is ctrazy. I just want to be out there whole day, get a little tent, sit there and see everyone.”

 

 
Currently on working new music, Zoey — who was worked with indsutry bigs like Meek Mill, Future and Puff Daddy — wants fans to know that he’ll be around a while.
 
“I’ll always be working on new music. I’m about longevity,” says Zoey who takes the Rolling Loud stage at Bayfront Park from 2-3 Sunday. “I’m not one of those people are here today gone tomorrow.”
More info on the sold out event click here

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Watch Rolling Loud Music Festival at home in your jammies, like a boss
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 7 Reasons Surfside is Miami’s Coolest Beach Town
Miami Guide
Where to find cigars in Miami
Tourists The Frost Museum of Science is finally here. Here’s what you need to know to save money and get there first
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (PG-13)
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Tourists Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear
Did Rolling Loud book the greatest rapper alive? You decide with this Kendrick Lamar primer
Unless you have tickets to Rolling Loud, our Q&A with Joey Bada$$ is as close as you’ll get
Tourists This margarita costs $750. Just how rich are you fools?