Rapper Zoey Dollaz: I love connecting with my fans on a personal level

Zoey Dollaz is homegrown.

And the Alapattah native can’t wait to show off his music at the Rolling Loud Fest on Sunday.

“I love connecting with my fans,” said the “Bad Tings” rapper who spent much of his childhood in Haiti. “Miami’s a melting pot. Everyone comes here at some point.”

Even when he’s not performing, the “Blow A Check” hip hopper will hang out watching the action.

“I love Rolling Loud,” said Zoey, who attended Miami Jackson High School and lives in Miramar. “The lineup is ctrazy. I just want to be out there whole day, get a little tent, sit there and see everyone.”

Currently on working new music, Zoey — who was worked with indsutry bigs like Meek Mill, Future and Puff Daddy — wants fans to know that he’ll be around a while. “I’ll always be working on new music. I’m about longevity,” says Zoey who takes the Rolling Loud stage at Bayfront Park from 2-3 Sunday. “I’m not one of those people are here today gone tomorrow.” More info on the sold out event click here