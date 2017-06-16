Posted on

Zoe Kravitz talks growing up in Miami: I felt like an outsider

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

She may be the daughter of superstars Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet but Zoe Kravitz still had feelings of angst like most teenagers. 

The singer-actress told The Edit she had a lot of pressure to live up to her famous parents.

“When your dad and your mom are both so cool, but you’re not… I think maybe that’s where I get this idea that I’m really not cool – that has stuck with me forever.”

Spending a few of her formative years in a city as materialistic as Miami could be tough, too. The “Divergent” star arrived her from L.A. at the age of 11 and attended Miami Country Day School

“I really didn’t fit in there. There were all these hot blond girls with boobs, Louis Vuitton purses and cell phones, and I was this mixed-race girl with crazy kinky hair that didn’t know how to relate.”

Speaking of relating: For the record, the Rough Night star is not dating Drake. 

Kravitz told Andy Cohen that there may have been a fling, though. 

“We hung out for a minute but we are very good friends,” she said. “You know.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
Miami Guide
Is Allapattah Miami’s next Wynwood?
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad
Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?