Zoe Kravitz talks growing up in Miami: I felt like an outsider

She may be the daughter of superstars Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet but Zoe Kravitz still had feelings of angst like most teenagers.

The singer-actress told The Edit she had a lot of pressure to live up to her famous parents.

“When your dad and your mom are both so cool, but you’re not… I think maybe that’s where I get this idea that I’m really not cool – that has stuck with me forever.”

Spending a few of her formative years in a city as materialistic as Miami could be tough, too. The “Divergent” star arrived her from L.A. at the age of 11 and attended Miami Country Day School.

“I really didn’t fit in there. There were all these hot blond girls with boobs, Louis Vuitton purses and cell phones, and I was this mixed-race girl with crazy kinky hair that didn’t know how to relate.”

Speaking of relating: For the record, the Rough Night star is not dating Drake.

Kravitz told Andy Cohen that there may have been a fling, though.

“We hung out for a minute but we are very good friends,” she said. “You know.”