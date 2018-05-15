Posted on

Zion y Lennox are headlining a concert in Miami. Did we mention it was free?

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Love all things Latin music?

There’s a new concert series just for you, El Pulso Live.

And it comes from streaming music provider Pandora.

El Pulso is the newly launched bilingual station featuring tunes from such acts as Karol G, Bad Bunny, Leslie Grace, Sebastian Yatra, Mau y Ricky and more. Karol G appears in a trailer to introduce fans to the new concept.

The Pandora Presents El Pulso event takes place June 19 at Ice Palace Studios downtown. The headliners are reggaetoners Zion & Lennox, whose opening act will be Colombian music star REYKON, aka “El Lider.”

“Our live events are hugely popular with our audience and we’re thrilled to be bringing the inaugural El Pulso concert to the incredibly vibrant musical city of Miami,” said Jeff Zuchowski, Vice President of Artist Marketing and Industry Relations at Pandora. “Pandora’s the leader of Latin music streaming in the US, and we’re always looking for ways to present our listeners with unique musical experiences featuring the most relevant and requested artists of the genre.”

The best part? Pandora listeners can RSVP here for free admission. First come, first served. “Entry not guaranteed,” reads the invite.

“RSVP does not guarantee admission if capacity is reached. RSVP is good for one guest only and does not include a plus one.

Questions? Email events@pandora.com and organizers someone will respond within 24 hours.

 

