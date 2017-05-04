Late starchitect Zaha Hadid’s Miami masterpiece the subject of documentary

Look up!

Late starchitect Zaha Hadid’s skyscraper is on the rise in downtown Miami (One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects).

One Thousand Museum from the new @frostscience museum, the latter of which opens on Monday.

The sure to be stunning 62-story building is being filmed this week for an upcoming documentary airing on both PBS and Discovery Channel entitled “Impossible Builds,” exploring five complex structures worldwide.

One Thousand Museum Co-Developer Louis Birdman being interviewed for an upcoming documentary that will air on @discoverychannel and @pbs titled "Impossible Builds."

There will be interviews with the people involved as well as footage of the structure being erected.

The 62-story building was handpicked by Discovery for its amazingly intricate engineering of an exoskeleton exterior with pieces from Dubai.

The British-Iraqi architect died in March 2016 after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was 65.

