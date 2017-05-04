Posted on

Late starchitect Zaha Hadid’s Miami masterpiece the subject of documentary

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Look up!

Late starchitect Zaha Hadid’s skyscraper is on the rise in downtown Miami (One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects).

The sure to be stunning 62-story building is being filmed this week for an upcoming documentary airing on both PBS and Discovery Channel entitled “Impossible Builds,” exploring five complex structures worldwide.

There will be interviews with the people involved as well as footage of the structure being erected. 

The 62-story building was handpicked by Discovery for its amazingly intricate engineering of an exoskeleton exterior with pieces from Dubai.

The British-Iraqi architect died in March 2016 after a brief bout with pneumonia. She was 65.

Check it out here

 

