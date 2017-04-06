Zac Efron’s a sharp dressed man in Miami
Zac Efron cleans up nice.
Once known as a teenybopper singing his way through “High School Musical,” the actor is all grown up now.
Efron was in Miami at PAMM Wednesday to participate in a panel for Latin digital conference Hispanicize 2017.
Wearing a dark suit with a zippered up shirt underneath, he was there on behalf of Vanity Fair, GQ Mexico and Hugo Boss (Efron is the new face of the cologne).
In a spot for the menswear brand, he talks about making dreams become reality, with the hashtag #yourtimeisnow.
Next up: Seeing Efron with a lot less clothing. He costars with The Rock in the upcoming “Baywatch” movie, partially shot in Miami Beach. His main wardrobe choice: signature red trunks.