Zac Efron’s a sharp dressed man in Miami

Zac Efron cleans up nice.

Once known as a teenybopper singing his way through “High School Musical,” the actor is all grown up now.

Efron was in Miami at PAMM Wednesday to participate in a panel for Latin digital conference Hispanicize 2017.

🙏🏼 to my new Hugo family- and all of you who dropped in; it was fun meeting you// lets spread the ❤.. remember – Your time is NOW- find and visualize the dream- then take that first step. A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Watch the video for our new fragrance starring @zacefron and tune in from 6.30pm CET for our live Q&A with Zac here on Instagram #HUGOman #YourTimeIsNow A post shared by HUGO (@hugo_official) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Wearing a dark suit with a zippered up shirt underneath, he was there on behalf of Vanity Fair, GQ Mexico and Hugo Boss (Efron is the new face of the cologne).

In a spot for the menswear brand, he talks about making dreams become reality, with the hashtag #yourtimeisnow.

Next up: Seeing Efron with a lot less clothing. He costars with The Rock in the upcoming “Baywatch” movie, partially shot in Miami Beach. His main wardrobe choice: signature red trunks.