Posted on

Zac Efron’s a sharp dressed man in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Zac Efron cleans up nice.

Once known as a teenybopper singing his way through “High School Musical,” the actor is all grown up now.

Efron was in Miami at PAMM Wednesday to participate in a panel for Latin digital conference Hispanicize 2017. 

 

 

 

Wearing a dark suit with a zippered up shirt underneath, he was there on behalf of Vanity Fair, GQ Mexico and Hugo Boss (Efron is the new face of the cologne).  

In a spot for the menswear brand, he talks about making dreams become reality, with the hashtag #yourtimeisnow.

Next up: Seeing Efron with a lot less clothing. He costars with The Rock in the upcoming “Baywatch” movie, partially shot in Miami Beach. His main wardrobe choice: signature red trunks.  

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Where to go for outdoor fun in Miami
Tourists How to enjoy a wine tasting and not be a drunken fool

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Don’t be grossed out. The food and drinks are lit at these Miami gas stations
Miami Guide
So Miami10 Best Field Trips You Ever Took In Miami
Counting down the days until Rolling Loud? Read this (especially if you purchased your ticket)
Get the most out of the Tortuga Festival with this survival guide
Tourists Why these guys visited all 23 Flanigan’s restaurants in one, epic 13-hour road trip
A DJ, a puppeteer and a Hollywood production designer walk into a bar…
Want to plan the perfect beach picnic? Follow these steps.
Tourists Cruise your way to a waterfront meal. Dock and dine at these So Fla spots.
Tourists OMG. H&M to open a NEW store on Miami Beach! We’ve got the exclusive details.
Brickell just got fancy (again) with this French newcomer