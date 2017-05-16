Posted on

Zac Efron, from Baywatch lifeguard to serial killer

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Zac Efron has really come full circle in terms of acting roles.

The onetime High School Musical star can sing and dance.

And he can also get seriously pumped up – the six pack on this guy for the upcoming Baywatch movie is insane. 

Now he’s going to the dark side, playing Ted Bundy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The upcoming psychological thriller is called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile following the at least 30 murders Bundy  confessed to committing  in seven states including Florida between 1974 and 1978. He was executed in 1989 in Florida State Prison, so we have a feeling that much of the film will be shot in the Sunshine State. 

We’re intrigued. 

We’re also intrigued about how Efron is going to handle the part, as he has battled his own demons in the past. 

The 29 year old spent time in rehab for cocaine in 2013. 

He made no mention of the part at Saturday night’s Baywatch premiere in South Beach. We can kind of understand why.  

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Miami Guide
Miami GemHistoryMiami’s Stiltsville Tour is an only-in-Miami experience
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Tourists Start your night or finish it off at this new lounge at the SLS Brickell
New openings are happening every day at Brickell City Centre
Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts
Miami-Dade has a bunch of luxury movie theaters all of a sudden. We have details.
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape