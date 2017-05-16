Zac Efron, from Baywatch lifeguard to serial killer

Zac Efron has really come full circle in terms of acting roles.

The onetime High School Musical star can sing and dance.

And he can also get seriously pumped up – the six pack on this guy for the upcoming Baywatch movie is insane.

Now he’s going to the dark side, playing Ted Bundy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming psychological thriller is called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile following the at least 30 murders Bundy confessed to committing in seven states including Florida between 1974 and 1978. He was executed in 1989 in Florida State Prison, so we have a feeling that much of the film will be shot in the Sunshine State.

We’re intrigued.

We’re also intrigued about how Efron is going to handle the part, as he has battled his own demons in the past.

The 29 year old spent time in rehab for cocaine in 2013.

He made no mention of the part at Saturday night’s Baywatch premiere in South Beach. We can kind of understand why.