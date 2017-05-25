Posted on

If you don’t believe this Miami singer could win ‘America’s Got Talent,’ just ask Simon Cowell

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Our girl Yoli Mayor is getting a major boost to her career.

The Miami singer will appear on the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Season 12 of the NBC reality competition 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“She could be a contender to win the whole show,” says judge Simon Cowell in a promo clip for the auditions episode.

So what was it like meeting the prickly Cowell?

“It was an amazing opportunity but very intimidating to say the least,” says Mayor, who lives in Little Havana and studied at the Academy of Arts and Minds in Coconut Grove.

Fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B weren’t a cake walk, either.

“You imagine in your head what they are like and then you are looking at them,” explains Mayor. “They’re all very hard to read in general.”

As a resident performer of Brickell club El Tucán, Mayor hopes locals will come out for a watch party Tuesday night with complimentary cocktails by Absolut Elyx from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The 21 year old will also do a mix of covers and original songs.

Regardless of how she progresses on “AGT,” Mayor has big plans: An EP by the end of summer and a tour scheduled for next year.

“Keep an eye out for me,” Mayor says, “because I’m coming.”

Free RSVP: https://yolimayorwatchparty.eventbrite.com or call 305 535 0065

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists This Miami Beach bar was just named one of Esquire’s best in America
Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Remember that guava pastelito beer? Here’s where you can taste it this weekend
Miami Guide
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
Is this new Miami Beach coffee and juice spot the next Starbucks?
These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)
Air and sea show in Miami Beach hopes to ‘bring back the true spirit of Memorial Day’
Tourists 16 teams, including a Bravo Top Chef, will compete — and diners taste
At this bowling alley, you can drink in a rum room and have a private dinner
Urban Beach Week is here. Here’s how Miami Beach is making it weird
Tomorrow there is going to be a food fight at this South Beach taco joint
Don’t have plans for this weekend? Check out this Miami.com event guide