If you don’t believe this Miami singer could win ‘America’s Got Talent,’ just ask Simon Cowell

Our girl Yoli Mayor is getting a major boost to her career.

The Miami singer will appear on the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Season 12 of the NBC reality competition 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“She could be a contender to win the whole show,” says judge Simon Cowell in a promo clip for the auditions episode.

So what was it like meeting the prickly Cowell?

“It was an amazing opportunity but very intimidating to say the least,” says Mayor, who lives in Little Havana and studied at the Academy of Arts and Minds in Coconut Grove.

Fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B weren’t a cake walk, either.

“You imagine in your head what they are like and then you are looking at them,” explains Mayor. “They’re all very hard to read in general.”

As a resident performer of Brickell club El Tucán, Mayor hopes locals will come out for a watch party Tuesday night with complimentary cocktails by Absolut Elyx from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The 21 year old will also do a mix of covers and original songs.

Regardless of how she progresses on “AGT,” Mayor has big plans: An EP by the end of summer and a tour scheduled for next year.

“Keep an eye out for me,” Mayor says, “because I’m coming.”

Free RSVP: https://yolimayorwatchparty.eventbrite.com or call 305 535 0065