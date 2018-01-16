Posted on

Your day just improved: See Kate Upton pose in lingerie in Miami Beach

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Kate Upton is a natural woman.

This, we can see clearly. On social media, of course.

The 25 year old who was raised in Melbourne, Florida, posted a video of herself on Snapchat posing in lingerie by Yamamay.

#miamibeach ☀️

On Instagram, the newlywed (she wed Houston Astros baller Justin Verlander in November in Italy) posted other pics of her lounging on the balcony of a Miami Beach hotel overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. She’s wearing just an en suite robe, then a lacy off the shoulder top.

TMZ actually has a gallery of her photo shoot.

Maybe she should work for our tourism office. Sheesh.

 

