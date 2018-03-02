You won’t believe the superstars DJ Khaled just teamed up with for ‘Top Off’

DJ Khaled, we proud.

The Miami music mogul just released his first track off his upcoming 11th studio album, “Father of Asahd,” on Friday morning and people are duly freaking out.

“Top Off,” references having the top off of a Maybach, a mega luxury sedan by Mercedes Benz.

KHALED | JAY Z | FUTURE | B

“TOP OFF” Friday, 3/2 6am #TopOff pic.twitter.com/swfDIkPge2 — Lenny S (@kodaklens) March 2, 2018

Khaled, Future and Z collaborated on 2016’s “I Got the Keys.” Bey and Z linked up with DJK on last year’s “Shining.”

The music diva comes in at the end of the song with the lyrics, “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room, I break the Internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” she sings. “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat.”

Triple threat, indeed.

Z mentions both the power couple’s daughter and Prince in one line: “Me and Blue having a sing-off/ That’s a raspberry beret, the kind you find in a second hand store.”

You’ll need Tidal to listen to the whole thing, but you get the idea.

In a word, this track is epic.