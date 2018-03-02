Posted on

You won’t believe the superstars DJ Khaled just teamed up with for ‘Top Off’

KhaledMiamicom file
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

DJ Khaled, we proud.

The Miami music mogul just released his first track off his upcoming 11th studio album, “Father of Asahd,” on Friday morning and people are duly freaking out.

“Top Off,” references having the top off of a Maybach, a mega luxury sedan by Mercedes Benz.

Khaled, Future and Z collaborated on 2016’s “I Got the Keys.” Bey and Z linked up with DJK on last year’s “Shining.”

The music diva comes in at the end of the song with the lyrics, “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room, I break the Internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” she sings. “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat.”

Triple threat, indeed.

Z mentions both  the power couple’s daughter and Prince in one line: “Me and Blue having a sing-off/ That’s a raspberry beret, the kind you find in a second hand store.”

You’ll need Tidal to listen to the whole thing, but you get the idea.

In a word, this track is epic.

 

Comments

More Like This
Do you love craft beer and arcades? Then you’ll love this Wynwood pop up
The biggest bounce house in the world is coming. Here’s how to get tickets.
Tourists Where should you stay in Key West? Here’s our ultimate guide to hotels
botanicas
Miami Guide
So MiamiA beginner’s guide to Miami botánicas
Did Wade steal an Indiana Pacer move? Come on. You know better than that.
Are you ready to put a ring on it? These are great places to propose in South Florida