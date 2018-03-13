Jake Paul is getting all political on us.

While we’re used to seeing the YouTube sensation engaging in puerile pranks (the espresso challenge comes to mind), he doesn’t usually interview politicians. Like ever. Or get serious. Ever.

But that’s exactly what happened the other day during a trip to South Florida: Paul posted a video that was out of the ordinary for him: a PSA about gun violence.

In the 22 minute clip, entitled “It’s Time to End School Shootings,” the Internet personality conducts a Skype interview with none other Florida’s own Sen. Marco Rubio.

“I think a lot of people think passing laws is supereasy,” Paul says. “Can you explain some of, like, the struggles around passing laws?”

Rubio told him that there are possible solutions in the works.

“What are the things we agree on?” the politician said. “Let’s do those things…let’s get the things we agree on out of the way.”

Admitting the situation was “hard,” Rubio admitted that law enforcement has get better at stopping the violence before it happens.

“In this case people, the FBI, the police took [accused shooter Nicolas Cruz] seriously, but nothing happened. We’ve got to better at ID’ing these people way ahead of time…the problem people.”

Rubio also mentions there is talk of getting restraining orders against such “problem people,” who may have posted a violent social media post or raised suspicions.

Paul also interviews a few survivors, including Jonathan (“JB”) and his mother, Melissa Blank, who recounted how her son texted her about what was happening at the school during the Valentine’s Day massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Paul notes that JB is wearing the same sneakers in the interview that he wore during the viral video of the incident. Two people were killed in the classroom the young man was hiding in.

Mom was thankful to Paul.

“It was the best therapy for my son,” she told Paul tearfully. “He hasn’t spoken to anybody. They just need the support.”

Paul looks visibly moved by the experience.

“I learned so so so much,” he said. “We don’t want to wait for hundreds of people in Washington, D.C., to pass some laws.”

The vlog had over 2.4 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.