You Tube megastar Jake Paul just dropped a new video with an unlikely collaborator

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

What a collabo!

YouTube star Jake Paul released his latest video Wednesday and two hours after posting, it’s already got almost half a million likes.

It’s a music video, yo.

The song is familiar – Paul’s signature track “It’s Everyday Bro.”

The new version is a remix with rapper Gucci Mane.

You’ll notice some familiar spots in the video, shot in Miami Beach and the surrounding areas, including a sweet crib.

You’ll also notice a private jet, Lambo, Rolls Royce and models in clothing featuring  “E11EVEN Miami,” logo.

 

