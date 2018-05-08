You thought Christina Aguilera’s ‘Dirty’ was a sexy video? Check out her latest for ‘Accelerate.’

Christina Aguilera is back.

In a big way.

It’s hard to believe the pop singer has been around since blowing up the charts in 2001 with “Genie in A Bottle.”

These days Aguilera, 37, is doing some interesting stuff. On May 20, she’ll team up with Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The ladies will perform the eagerly awaited world television debut of Aguilera’s new single, “Fall In Line,” featuring Lovato.

Xtina just announced her sixth studio album, Liberation, due out June 15. It’s her first in SIX years, and seems to be worth the wait.

The first track we heard is called “Accelerate,” produced by man of the, um, moment Kanye West, and featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.

The sexy video is directed by fashion photographer Zoey Grossman. It starts with Aguilera licking milk like a cat. Then it spirals from there with various scenes of the music star, dripping in some kind of sticky fluid then posing in a men’s suit. At one point the camera zeroes in on her sparkly, pumped up lips and she licks the camera.

Acting all sensual is not a new concept for Aguilera. Remember the video for “Dirty” back in 2011? She writhed around in a boxing ring wearing chaps, then felt herself up in a shower,if you recall.

Aguilera told Billboard she’s liking the album’s vibe, a mix of her old and new style.

“To me, there’s nothing like an amazing hip-hop beat,” said the former “Voice” coach.“At the end of the day, I am a soul singer. When you strip back the words ‘pop star’ and the many things that I’ve done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root and my heart really is. And as you can see, it’s what I’m inspired by.”