Hey, Brooklyn, start getting used to selfies. All. The. Time.

With random strangers.

Your dad is a beloved guy. And even more so as time goes by.

On Monday, David Beckham was officially awarded a Miami Major League Soccer team when almost everyone thought all hope was lost.

We love to see a son supporting his father – and not just with matching tattoos.

Shirtless Brooklyn Beckham gets 'Buster' tattooed on his torso in sweet tribute to dad David's nickname for him https://t.co/I4AvSpvQsI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 26, 2018

Brooklyn, a NYC college student and model, flew to South Florida to witness sports history, which was announced at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts.

The 18-year-old was in attendance and at some point decided to enjoy what South Florida has to offer: namely the weather and the beaches.

The UK’s Sun captured pictures of mini me Beckham (mom is Posh Spice Victoria Beckham) getting swarmed by ladies clamoring for selfies and Instagram gold. He participated but not too enthusiastically; after all, he’s a taken man, dating Chloe Moretz.

We’ll likely be seeing more of the lad, as dad said he will be spending more and more time in the Magic City working. Victoria and the fam will be in London and visiting frequently. In a video sent to the press conference, the fashion designer said, “We can’t wait to be spending much more time in Miami.”

Meanwhile Brooklyn isn’t the only one drinking in the scene.

What better way to celebrate #MLSMiami than a good drink at @fadomiami pic.twitter.com/wzTAsJI5Yl — Southern Legion (@Southern_Legion) January 29, 2018

Becks was spotted at Fado celebrating the momentous occasion with fans, members of the Southern Legion soccer group, as well as a few VIPs.

Earlier in the week, Becks was seen juicing at Joe & The Juice. Onlookers say the soccer god came in wearing workout attire along with two chaps and ordered a Herb Tonic juice and an Acai Club. The venue at the HYATT CENTRIC South Beach Miami hotel tells us the juice is made with turmeric, ginger, pineapple, red bell pepper, black pepper and apple; the Acai Club is an acai bowl made with acai, raspberry, avocado, banana and almond milk.

At least we know he’s getting healthy while in town.