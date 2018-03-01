You speak Spanish like a true Cuban. Here’s why that’s an issue in Miami

Pitbull, a rapper, hangs in the neighborhood he grew up in. His hands note our area code, 305. (Marice Cohn Band)

If you speak Spanish with a continental lisp, you must, pues claro que sí, be educated, professional and well off.

Speak it with a cubano accent and omit your eses? Then, óyeme, you must fall at the low end of the socioeconomic scale.

Welcome to Miami, where it turns out your variety of español will get you pigeonholed, even — or especially — by fellow Hispanics.

According to a new academic study, not all Spanish speakers are regarded equally in Miami, the most diverse cauldron of Hispanic residents in the world.

The study, conducted by a Florida International University professor, found that young Miamians will readily judge Spanish speakers’ status and background by their particular dialect and, implicitly, by their country of origin.

And those language-based snap judgments, often unconscious and unacknowledged, can affect how people are treated when they apply for a job or a bank loan, the study’s author, FIU English professor and sociolinguist Phillip M. Carter, said in an interview.

“Maybe we need to acknowledge these biases and stereotypes exist in out community and find ways to work around them,” Carter said.

Participants in the study, mostly FIU undergraduates, were asked to listen to recordings of three men — one from Spain, one from Cuba and a third from Colombia – read the same 25-second-long Spanish-language text. Then participants were prompted to guess the speakers’ income, education and family and work background.

The widespread — if not really accurate — perception, the study found: That speakers of Castilian-accented Spanish (i.e., those from Spain) are likely lawyers or executives from high-income backgrounds, while those with Cuban-inflected voices work in blue-collar jobs and have less money and education.

Those from Colombia, the country widely considered by Spanish speakers all over the world as possessing the finest spoken and written Spanish, are seen as falling somewhere in between Spaniards and Cubans, the study found.

Carter said the relatively poor perception of Cubans’ educational and professional status in Miami is perplexing, given their obvious economic and political success.

But he said the results likely reflect persisting biases among Latin Americans about the superiority of those hailing from European Spain, the mother country — or madre patria — over mixed-race former colonial subjects in the Caribbean and South America.

