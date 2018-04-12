Posted on

You know you have a girl crush on Gabrielle Union. So let her dress you.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Gabrielle Union is a Miami girl again, now that her husband Dwyane Wade is back where he belongs. That would be the Miami Heat.

The actress has been living it up in her adopted town and she the hubs are doing an HGTV show together (it debuts Thursday at 9:30 p.m.). Isn’t it romantic?

On Saturday will be  your chance to meet her at the New York & Company store at the Westland Mall in Hialeah from 1-3 p.m.

The Being Mary Jane star dabbles in fashion in her spare time. Mrs. Wade currently has a collection with New York & Company, and the stuff is perfect for South Florida. There are colorful dresses, rompers , dusters and our personal favorite, jumpsuits, in lots of prints.

Not only are the pieces cute and way wearable, but the line includes even more extended sizes from XS-XXXL. This is the first time Union’s collection exceeds size 20.

Size is reportedly a very important issue to the TV star since she often speaks of wanting her own family to enjoy her designs without worrying about fit. The hashtag #AllTogetherNow is meant to exemplify the diversity and inclusivity within the collection.

Here is a link to the new Spring collection. Do you want to go shopping, or what?

