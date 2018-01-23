You know that guy who makes fun of Trump on You Tube? He’s coming to South Florida

Randy Rainbow is coming home.

The You Tube star has made a name for himself for his hysterical musical spoofs sending up today’s political climate.

The almost always viral clips (a faux tribute to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton titled “BRAGGADOCIOUS!” received 28 million views in its first two days) are sometimes set to show tunes. And a heck of a lot of fun to watch.

Rainbow (real name) plays the parts of various characters on the White House scene and beyond, using actual news footage. He has said he does it all within the confines of his studio apartment in New York City.

Good news for us: The social media entertainer, who grew up in Plantation, is stepping out of the Internet for two live shows Friday and Saturday nights at Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale.

“Randy Rainbow Live,” the second show in the Outlandish live performance series, will feature live recreations of Rainbow’s most popular Trump takedowns and a Q&A.

Tickets for “Randy Rainbow Live” available at www.OutlandishFL.com.