Local entrepreneur David Schottenstein has friends in high places.

Since launching his trendy sunglasses brand Privé Revaux a few months ago via e-commerce, direct-to-consumer on Amazon.com and PriveRevaux.com, the Bal Harbour resident has racked up an impressive following of celebrity fans including Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, who also happen to be partners in the company. Last week, Katie Holmes showed up to support rumored bf Foxx at the flagship store launch party in NYC.

What sets Privé Revaux apart from the rest of the frames out there?

They’re high quality but low in price, just $29.95.

“In seeing that (eyewear) business and what the (profit) margins are, I couldn’t believe it,” Schottenstein told the Columbus Dispatch . “I know it doesn’t take that much to make top, top quality stuff with polarized lenses, and I just choose to charge a fair price.”

And while other guys are shuttering brick-and-mortar locations, Privé Revaux is expanding, opening mall kiosks in Aventura, Sawgrass and Dadeland.

