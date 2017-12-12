Kylie Jenner is at Aventura Mall.

Well, not in the flesh.

The allegedly pregnant makeup-preneur is hawking her Kylie Cosmetics for a limited time at the newly opened Top Shop there.

Skin Concealers launch tomorrow at 3pm pst! Preview all 30 shades now on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 (Pictured: Ivory) #SilverSeries pic.twitter.com/ou62Ya99gX — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 12, 2017

Jenner’s holiday pop-up shop, through Dec. 28, features the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star’s bestsellers including lip kits, Kyshadow (that means eye shadow, OK?), blushes and more colorful goop. Can you imagine the look on your daughter’s face seeing that stuff in her stocking? Seriously.

Sad news: Kylie’s latest rollout of skin concealers in 30 shades (kind of like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty) will not be at the retail location, says a Top Shop spokeswoman. Nor is the 16-brush kit Kylie caught heat about due to the price. The Silver Series runs you a cool $360. Considering most of the reality star’s followers and fans are tweens, that’s a lot of babysitting money right there. But splurgers can still buy it online.

Jenner, who just hit 100 million followers on Instagram, clapped back with a response on social media: “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products,” she posted, along with some other expensive brush lines “for reference.”

I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017