Giancarlo Stanton is living his best life in NYC, Miami style.

The newly minted New York Yankees star partied on Sunday when local hotspot LIV hosted an afterparty for the Baseball Writers Association of America awards at a club in NYC called Marquee. The Dave Grutman hot spot hosts a weekly party there called LIV on Sunday (the venue at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, recently reopened after closing over the summer for $10 million face-lift).

Page Six reports that the former Miami Marlins player was seated at a VIP table with AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge.

“They seemed like they were having a lot of fun,” a spy told the publication. “They knew a lot of the same people. . . . There were girls sprinkled around, but they seemed to just be hanging out.”

At the awards ceremony before, Stanton told the crowd how happy he was to be playing in Gotham:

“This has been an amazing ride and I’m excited to be here in New York and experience the big city, bright lights, and this is going to be a lot of fun for me.”

Stanton also talked about his former teammate and friend Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident off Miami Beach last year.

Stanton said the two had discussed being Yankees together.

“He said, ‘If this doesn’t work out down here, I’m going to be a free agent, and I’m going to be with the Yankees, and I’m taking you with me,’ ” Stanton recalled. “Now that I’m here, I’m going to take a little piece of him and bring it with me.”