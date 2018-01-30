Posted on

You can take Giancarlo Stanton out of Miami, but you can’t take Miami out of him

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Giancarlo Stanton is living his best life in NYC, Miami style.

The newly minted New York Yankees star partied on Sunday when local hotspot LIV hosted an afterparty for the Baseball Writers Association of America awards at a club in NYC called Marquee. The Dave Grutman hot spot hosts a weekly party there called LIV on Sunday (the venue at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, recently reopened after closing over the summer for $10 million face-lift).

Page Six reports that the former Miami Marlins player was seated at a VIP table with AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge.

“They seemed like they were having a lot of fun,” a spy told the publication. “They knew a lot of the same people. . . . There were girls sprinkled around, but they seemed to just be hanging out.”

At the awards ceremony before, Stanton told the crowd how happy he was to be playing in Gotham:

“This has been an amazing ride and I’m excited to be here in New York and experience the big city, bright lights, and this is going to be a lot of fun for me.”

Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me. I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there! Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be! Stay positive & much love ! ————————————— As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE🔥🔥 I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit 🗽

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

Stanton also talked about his former teammate and friend Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident off Miami Beach last year.

Stanton said the two had discussed being Yankees together.

“He said, ‘If this doesn’t work out down here, I’m going to be a free agent, and I’m going to be with the Yankees, and I’m taking you with me,’ ” Stanton recalled. “Now that I’m here, I’m going to take a little piece of him and bring it with me.”

