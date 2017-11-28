They’ve served you burgers and fried pickles, with a side of cleavage.

Now they’re spreading holiday cheer.

We’re talking about the Hooters Girls, 12 of them who appear each month of the year for a calendar put out by the famed chain of eateries that feature scantily clad waitresses and awesome chicken wings.

The women are going out on the road, making nine stops between Dec. 7 and 10 in South Florida. Over 200 Hooters Girls from 10 countries are featured throughout the time marker.

For fans of the brand: The Hooters Calendar Tour will include such local Floridians as Miss November 2018 Amberly Hall from Fort Lauderdale Beach; Miss November 2017 Feature Girl Tabitha Karol from Boca Raton; and 2016 Miss Hooters International Sable Robbert from Pembroke Pines, who will also host the signings.

“It’s such an incredible opportunity being able to take part in the 2018 Hooters Calendar Tour in my hometown of South Florida,” said Karol, adding that she will be on hand to donate gifts to children at local charities and visiting with veterans. (Each Hooters location has selected a non-profit to help for the holidays as part of the tour.)

Keeping the trend going 🧡🍗🧡🍺 🧡#Hooters A post shared by Sable Jade (@sablejadedrobbert) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:23am PST

Mark your (Google) calendars. Here are the dates and locations, folks:

Thursday, Dec. 7

6– 7:30 p.m. – Hooters of Hialeah (680 W 49 Street, Hialeah)

8– 9:30 p.m. – Hooters of Doral (695 NW 13th Terrace, Miami)

Friday, Dec. 8

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. – Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale)

4:45 – 7 p.m. – Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19th Street, Boca Raton)

8 – 9 p.m. – Hooters of Beach Place (17 S Atlantic Blvd, Suite 304, Fort Lauderdale)

Saturday, Dec. 9

1 – 2:30 p.m. – Hooters of Bayside (401 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami)

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way Unit 104, Miami)

Sunday, Dec. 10 Football Watch Parties

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines)

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise)

Hooters also invites guests to participate in its annual Operation Calendar Drop program by purchasing a calendar and attaching a personal note of thanks to our troops to be delivered to U.S. military deployed around the world. Also $1 of every calendar sale goes to Breast Cancer Research, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Foundation Research.

For a full list of stops and schedule of events, visit hooters.com/tour