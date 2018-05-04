You can fill Dwyane Wade’s shoes – literally. Here’s how.

OK, we know this sounds a little stalkerish, but here goes: Here’s your chance to not only get into Dwyane Wade’s and Gabrielle Union’s closets. You can even sport their clothes, shoes and accessories without getting arrested for trespassing (or worse).

The couple is cleaning out their closet and selling more than 400 items on high end consignment website, TheRealReal. The sale goes live Tuesday, May 8. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to Wade’s World Foundation.

Among the items on the sale rack: Ferragamo sneakers, New Era caps, YSL sneakers, and Tom Ford threads from Wade’s closet, and Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Hermes and Chanel items from Gaby’s.

“Always follow your own fashion instincts,” Wade told Men’s Journal. We agree. Even if you follow those instincts right into Wade’s own closet.