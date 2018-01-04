Yes, Miami is cold. But at least we don’ t have to worry about a bomb cyclone
Miami is cold.
For us, that is.
A Northerner would trade places with us in a New York minute right about now.
Yep, as we yelp about temperatures in the 40s, some unfortunate souls are literally trudging to work amid a 24 degree snowstorm of epic proportions.
Brrrrr it's cold outside ⛄️ even in Miami! Today's a good day to register some W's! Who is getting close to 50 wins?
— Heat Check Gaming (@HeatCheckGaming) January 4, 2018
The weather is so bad up there experts are throwing around the scariest meteorological term we’ve ever heard in a while: “bomb cyclone.”
Yikes.
In simplest terms, the snow is going to come down so bad (up to 17 inches), it’ll be like a bomb going off. Popular Science describes it like this: “The official term is explosive cyclogenesis, or bombogenesis, a phenomenon that occurs during an extremely low pressure system.
This storm has forced roughly 3,000 flight cancellations, already. Times Square looks like a tundra (only with taxis).
WATCH LIVE: Snowy 'bomb cyclone' hits Northeast, forcing more than 3,000 flight cancellations. https://yhoo.it/2CDHtVq
Posted by Yahoo News on Thursday, January 4, 2018
In other words, we have it pretty good, people. It’s friggin 54 degrees; that’s 22 degrees above freezing.
What do we do in #Miami when it's cold? Hope our co-workers bring us churros and hot chocolate for dipping from La Palma https://t.co/h8atxwCmGE @MiamiHerald @Miamicom #ColdWeather pic.twitter.com/blByNHl3PT
— Connie Ogle (@OgleConnie) January 4, 2018
Granted, Thursday night, the low is 40. So put on the heat, cozy socks and a sweater.
And just stop.
It's so cold…in Miami rn pic.twitter.com/zs7wClvKzZ
— ｓ ａ ｎ ｄ ｙ (@sqmiami) January 4, 2018