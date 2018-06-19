XXXTentacion’s ex girlfriend responds to attacks on social media

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Following the murder of 20-year-old up and coming rapper XXXTentacion outside a Pompano Beach motorcycle shop, the rapper’s ex girlfriend Geneva Ayala took to Twitter.

Ayala, who in a story published in the Miami New Times on just June 5, gave her account of abuse by the rapper. “His favorite thing was to just backhand my mouth,” she explained, among other accusations including psychological and physical abuse even after she told him she was pregnant (he denied the baby was his).

The rapper, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was on “modified house arrest” in his Parkland estate while waiting trial for domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. He denied the charges.

Ayala had a GoFundMe page which has raised over $32,000 to repair damage to her optic nerve after what she described as “an aggressive hit.”

After his death yesterday, Ayala took to Twitter to respond to apparent trolling by fans of the slain rapper. She wrote: “i know y’all don’t fuck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone.”

The writer and self-described “camgirl” elaborated, “i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.”

