XXXTentacion was on the rise before his death. Now his music is record-breaking.

Jahseh Onfroy
XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on May 6, 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
By Madeleine Marr

Rapper XXXTentacion, aka Jahseh Onfroy, seems to be more famous in death than in life.

On Tuesday, the slain rapper broke the Spotify single-day global streaming record, formerly held by Taylor Swift, reports Variety.

That’s when his song “SAD!” got 10.4 million streams, according to Spotifycharts.com.

Ironically, the South Florida native’s music had been removed from Spotify after he was charged with abusing his girlfriend.

A suspect was arrested in the death of XXX, who was  shot and killed Monday night outside RIva Motorsports motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that an alleged car thief named Dedrick Williams, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of XXX, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Williams is charged with murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a valid license.

Investigators believe the homicide to be part of a failed robbery attempt as a bag was stolen from the artist’s BMW at the time of the incident.

 

