XXXTentacion has been shot and killed, according to reports. Here’s what we know

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot and killed while shopping for a motorcycle in South Florida, according to TMZ.

The 20-year-old artist, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, rose to prominence with the song “Look at Me!” on Soundcloud shortly after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend. He denied the charges recently to the Miami New Times. His latest album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of a shooting in Deerfield Beach and at 5:40 p.m. tweeted out that victim had died after being rushed to a hospital. Authorities did not immediately provide a name of the victim.

Broward County Rapper @xxxtentacion reportedly has been shot in his car after motorcycle shopping in Miami, FL. Here’s a video that surfaced after the incident. pic.twitter.com/DxwMVyHQKf — JETLAG TV (@JETLAGTV_) June 18, 2018

