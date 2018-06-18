Posted on

XXXTentacion has been shot and killed, according to reports. Here’s what we know

XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
By Alex Harris and Monique O. MadanFor The Miami Herald

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot and killed while shopping for a motorcycle in South Florida, according to TMZ.

The 20-year-old artist, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, rose to prominence with the song “Look at Me!” on Soundcloud shortly after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend. He denied the charges recently to the Miami New Times. His latest album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of a shooting in Deerfield Beach and at 5:40 p.m. tweeted out that victim had died after being rushed to a hospital. Authorities did not immediately provide a name of the victim.

